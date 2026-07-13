‘Love Island USA’ Season 8 Winner Bryce Dettloff: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

“Love Island USA” has crowned its season 8 winning couple! Fans tuned in on Sunday, July 12, for the season finale, which saw the remaining four couples go on romantic dates before host Ariana Madix revealed the winning couple: Trinity Tatum and Bryce Dettloff!

Trinity and Bryce were coupled up since Day 1 in the villa, and while they briefly explored connections during Casa Amor, they remained loyal to one another and reunited after the twist. Bryce and Trinity made it all the way to the end thanks to America’s votes, and they were easily the most deserving of the $100,000 cash prize.

Now, as they enter the real world, here are five fast facts about Bryce.

1. Bryce Dettloff’s Hometown & Career

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Bryce Dettloff was one of the oldest Islanders to enter the villa this season. The 30-year-old shared that he lived in Los Angeles, California, and held multiple careers, including working as a model, a DJ, and fixing commercial garbage trucks.

When Dettloff spoke about his job with Trinity Tatum, during a one-on-one in Say Less, he admitted to feeling “insecure” about working on garbage trucks. However, Trinity defended his job, sharing, “who cares,” and added, “real men gotta do [expletive] like that.”

2. Bryce’s True Passions in Music

A closer look at Bryce’s Instagram reveals that DJing and making music are his biggest passions. The house music DJ, who goes by Bryce Alakai, frequently shares updates about his music career, including a December 2024 post celebrating just his second year of releasing original tracks.

In the same post, Bryce revealed that his music had racked up nearly 900,000 streams across streaming platforms that year. With his appearance and win on “Love Island USA,” introducing him to a much larger audience, the number is likely to continue climbing, and fans could see him landing even more DJing opportunities.

3. Bryce Was Tumblr Famous

Long before appearing on “Love Island USA,” Bryce had a devoted following on Tumblr in the mid-2010’s. His good looks and signature messy hair caught the attention of many followers, and he became one of the platform’s more recognizable faces.

After his appearance on the show, Tumblr even unearthed some of his older posts, including a selfie featuring Kendall Jenner!

4. Bryce Found the ‘Strong Woman’ He Was Looking for in Trinity Tatum

Peacock/Getty LOVE ISLAND USA — Episode 835 — Pictured: (l-r) Trinity Celeste Tatum, Bryce Alakai Dettloff — (Photo by: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Fans got to know a little more about Bryce when each Islander shared a few facts about themselves before entering the villa. One detail that now stands out is when the model described the type of woman he was hoping to connect with — and it turns out, he may have described Trinity almost perfectly.

“I’ve always liked a strong woman that can really put me in my place, someone that is not scared to just say what they wanna say,” he shared (via E! News). “I was raised by women. I was raised by my grandmother. My grandma is one of the most important people in my life. If I could find a girl that I could introduce to Grams, that’d be awesome.”

Bryce’s Grams made an appearance on Family Day, where she shared how perfect she believed Trinity was for her grandson.

5. Bryce & Trinity Told Each Other ‘I Love You’ in the Season 8 Finale

During a romantic boat date, Bryce officially asked Trinity to be his girlfriend, and she gladly accepted, making them the first couple of season 8 to be closed off and put an official label on their relationship. Their connection only continued to grow, and during the finale, the pair enjoyed a romantic dinner date where they both opened up about their feelings and admitted they were both in love.

“Brinity,” as fans now call the pair, won the season and split a $100,000 cash prize.

When speaking to host Ariana Madix after their win, Bryce shared that for the couple’s first date back in the real world, he wants to take Trinity surfing. He also shared that she was coming to Los Angeles with him.

In fact, when asked to describe their “Love Island” experience, both Trinity and Bryce shared the same word at the same time: “blessed.” Their heartfelt response just proved how real and meaningful their journey has been, and fans can’t wait to see them together in the real world.