Did Bryce & Trinity Win ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8? Finale Results Revealed

We have made it to the “Love Island USA” Season 8 finale on Peacock, and the true favorites to be named the winners of “Love Island USA” 2026 are Trinity Tatum and Bryce Dettloff. The fan-favorite couple has a chance to walk away with the $100,000 grand prize, but would they do it? Did Bryce and Trinity win “Love Island USA” Season 8 tonight? Find out the results below in our “Love Island USA” spoilers.

Do NOT continue reading if you don’t want to know who won “Love Island USA” Season 8…

Bryce & Trinity’s Fate

Did Bryce and Trinity win? The answer is YES!!! The results have been delivered, and America voted them the winners of Season 8. No decisions need to be made tonight, as they will win $100,000 as a couple.

Bryce & Trinity’s ‘Love Island USA’ Journey

Bryce and Trinity were among the earliest couples to find a genuine connection in the villa. From early on, they both seemed to be on the same page. They quickly built trust while the other Islanders were bouncing from one relationship to another.

Of course, there is never a relationship on “Love Island USA” that goes completely smoothly. Throughout the season, they had to navigate bombshell arrivals, recouplings, and the biggest test of all: Casa Amor.

Like the other three couples still standing, Bryce and Trinity were forced to decide whether their connection was strong enough to survive with some time apart, or would the temptation of meeting new Islanders doom them?

The pair took on those challenges and always found their way back to one another. Instead of letting outside drama derail their relationship, the duo focused more on strengthening their bond and continued to prove why they belonged together.

As the season moved along, viewers watched their relationship evolve from an early attraction into one of the villa’s most stable romances. The couple has been able to communicate through difficult moments, which has earned them plenty of supporters heading into tonight’s finale.

Bryce & Trinity’s Biggest Moments

Throughout Season 8, Bryce and Trinity have had several memorable moments. They were able to celebrate romantic dates, survive dramatic recouplings, and consistently avoid elimination thanks to America’s votes narrowing the field.

By the time finale night arrived, only four couples remained: Bryce and Trinity, Zach and Kayda, Melanie and Sincere, and Aniya and Carl. Each pair had built a loyal fan base, making the final vote one of the toughest of the season.

For Bryce and Trinity, making the finale seemed like an obvious thing. Much of America was shipping them, so they have been the obvious choice to win it all this season. Bryce and Trinity entered the villa looking for love and seemed to find it with each other. They definitely had an intimate night together, as Trinity confirmed they had sex in the villa’s communal bedroom.

Now, all that’s left is to find out whether viewers believed their relationship was strong enough to earn the title of Season 8 winners. Regardless of tonight’s outcome, Bryce and Trinity leave the villa as one of the season’s most memorable couples, and fans will undoubtedly be following their relationship long after the cameras stop rolling.

What did you think of Bryce and Trinity’s journey on “Love Island USA” Season 8? Did you think they would win it all?