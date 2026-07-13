Did Zach & Kayda Win ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8? Finale Results Revealed

Kayda Bosse and Zach Georgiou have made it all the way to the “Love Island USA” Season 8 finale. After weeks of recouplings, bombshell arrivals, Casa Amor drama, and reality TV fan voting, the couple has a chance to walk away with the $100,000 grand prize. Did Zach and Kayda win “Love Island USA” Season 8 tonight? Find out the results below in our “Love Island USA” spoilers.

Do NOT continue reading if you don’t want to know who won “Love Island USA” Season 8…

Zach & Kayda’s Fate

Did Zach and Kayda win? The answer is… NO!!! The first results have been delivered, and Zach and Kayda finished in fourth place. To find out the winner of Season 8, CLICK HERE!

Zach & Kayda’s ‘Love Island USA’ Journey

Kayda entered the villa as one of the season’s early bombshells and quickly found herself at the center of several potential love connections. She did get to know multiple Islanders, but she ultimately chose to pursue a relationship with Zach. The two definitely become one of the strongest couples in the villa.

Not a shocker here, since every couple this season did, but Zach and Kayda did face their share of tests. Casa Amor put their relationship under the microscope.

They both had to decide whether their connection was strong enough to survive one of the biggest twists of the season. They were uncertain, but they did reunite and continued building their relationship.

As the weeks went by, Zach and Kayda consistently found themselves among the couples fans talked about the most. A lot of online banter was happening after the couple declared themselves to be “exclusive,” but then Trinity labeled them a “situationship.”

Whether it was viewers rooting for them or questioning their chances, the couple did manage to avoid elimination and earn a spot in the “Love Island USA” 2026 finale. Their chemistry, willingness to work through challenges, and ability to move past setbacks helped them outlast nearly every other couple this season.

Zach & Kayda’s Biggest Moments

Heading into the big finale tonight, Zach and Kayda were one of four couples still competing for America’s votes and a chance to win the $100,000 prize. The other couples still fighting to be named winners of “Love Island USA” Season 8 were Trinity and Bryce, Aniya and Carl, and Melanie and Sincere.

Even if America did pick them as the winning couple, they would still have one more big decision to make. Typically, one of the members of the winning couple is given an envelope with their choices: split the $100,000 prize evenly with their partner or keep the entire amount for themselves.

While no person has ever chosen to take the money for themselves, fans will still be watching closely to see how this season’s champions handle that final twist.

No matter what went down tonight, Zach and Kayda have already turned their villa romance into one of the season’s biggest success stories. The next big question is whether their “exclusive” relationship can continue outside the villa.

What did you think of Zach and Kayda’s journey on “Love Island USA” Season 8? Were you hoping they would win it all?