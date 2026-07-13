Did Carl & Aniya Win ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8? Finale Results Revealed

Aniya Harvey and Carl Schmidt have gone from finding a connection in the villa to competing for the biggest prize of the summer during the “Love Island USA” Season 8 finale. After making it through bombshells, recouplings, Casa Amor, and weeks of America’s votes, the reality TV couple is one step away from winning “Love Island USA” 2026 and the $100,000 grand prize. Did Carl and Aniya win “Love Island USA” Season 8 tonight? Find out the results below in our “Love Island USA” spoilers.

Do NOT continue reading if you don’t want to know who won “Love Island USA” Season 8…

Carl & Aniya’s Fate

Did Carl and Aniya win? The answer is… NO!!! The results have been delivered, and Carl and Aniya finished in second place. To find out the winner of Season 8, CLICK HERE!

Carl & Aniya’s ‘Love Island USA’ Journey

Carl and Aniya’s relationship wasn’t one of the season’s biggest stories right away, but it steadily grew stronger as the weeks went on. While other couples struggled through constant shakeups in the villa, Carl and Aniya quietly built a connection that eventually earned them a place among the season’s finalists.

Like the other couples in the finale, Carl and Aniya faced some tests along the way. New bombshells entered the villa and were hoping to turn heads. Casa Amor forced both Carl and Aniya to decide whether they wanted to explore new relationships or stay loyal to the connection they had already built.

Through all of these challenges, Carol and Aniya kept picking each other. They managed to work through difficult conversations. The duo trusted each other during uncertain moments. They gradually became one of the strongest couples left in the competition.

By this final week in the villa, many viewers thought they had developed one of the healthiest relationships in the villa. However, other viewers online felt Aniya didn’t deserve to win based on how she handled some of the situations in the villa.

Carl & Aniya’s Biggest Moments

Carl and Aniya shared plenty of memorable moments throughout Season 8. From romantic dates and heartfelt conversations to surviving recouplings and public votes, they consistently proved they belonged in the competition.

Heading into tonight’s finale, the couple was competing against Bryce and Trinity, Zach and Kayda, and Melanie and Sincere

Heading into the finale, they were competing against Bryce and Trinity, Zach and Kayda, and Melanie and Sincere for the $100,000 grand prize. Each couple had taken a different path to the end, making the final vote especially difficult for viewers.

Regardless if they won or not, Carl and Aniya have already accomplished something big by making it to finale night. Their relationship continued to grow despite every twist producers threw at them.

The couple will now get the chance to see whether that connection can continue outside the villa. Fans will definitely be keeping an eye on this pair after the show to see if their romance stands the test of time once real life begins.

What did you think of Carl and Aniya’s journey on “Love Island USA” Season 8? Were you hoping they would win it all?