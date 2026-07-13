Who Won ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8 Tonight? Finale Results

When all is said and done on “Love Island USA” Season 8 tonight, we will know which of the final four couples won the “Love Island USA” finale. We got to watch the final dates of the season, and then Ariana Madix announced the winners of “Love Island USA” Season 8. Find out who won “Love Island USA” 2026 with our “Love Island USA” spoilers below.

Who Won ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8?

While it seems like summer just began, we are at the end of another season of “Love Island USA” on Peacock. These couples have faced adversity to make it all the way to tonight’s finale. The final dates will take place, and then Ariana Madix will reveal the results of America’s votes. Those votes have been tallied, and viewers got the chance to decide who will win this season. Then, that couple has a big decision to make: split the money, or one person takes it all!

Who wins tonight? There definitely seemed to be a favorite heading into tonight’s finale, but find out below with our “Love Island USA” results.

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD: THIS LIVE POST WILL BE UPDATED THROUGHOUT THE EPISODE, SO DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO READ SPOILERS.

July 12 Live Results – Finale

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We see the couples go on dates. Up first were Melanie and Sincere, as they headed out on a very romantic date. Kayda and Zach were up next as they headed out on a speedboat for their date.

Up next were Carl and Aniya, as they headed out for a late-night date. Lots of romance, but Bryce and Zach are back at the villa enjoying their time together. That means they saved the best for last? Bryce and Trinity were last, and they had the fire flying all over the place for this one.

Dropping ‘L’ Bombs

Oh, it just so happened that Trinity and Bryce were having a magical time during their epic date. The fire was flying around, but other things were flying around too.

During their date, the happy couple said “love” to each other for the first time. They both said, “I love you,” to each other, so a big step in their relationship.

The Final Day

It’s the last day in the villa, so a winner will be crowned soon! The Final Four are definitely sad that the end has come, but excited to not have the cameras on them all the time and to not share their beds with everyone. They have some girl and guy time on their final day, as they get ready for the big night ahead on “Love Island USA” Season 8.

The final four couples are all in place. They took their final walks and looked back at their journeys on the show. We take a look back at their time on the show, then get some final video messages from their families.

Season 8 Finale Results

Ariana Madix has arrived! It’s time for the finale results. Ariana sits down and chats with the final four, so more talk about the season. Will we ever get to the results tonight?

The final four take their places, and it’s time to find out who America chose as the winner of “Love Island USA” 2026. The final standings are:

Winners: Trinity & Bryce

Trinity & Bryce Second Place: Aniya & Carl

Aniya & Carl Third Place: Melanie & Sincere

Melanie & Sincere Fourth Place: Kayda & Zach

Trinity Celeste Tatum & Bryce Alakai Dettloff

No decisions or twists made here. Ariana says they have won $100,000 as a couple, so they will be splitting the prize money. She then drops one more twist, as all of the couples will be back, along with all of their fellow Islanders, for the “Love Island USA” Season 8 reunion show! That reunion will be available on Peacock starting August 31!

What did you think of tonight’s finale?