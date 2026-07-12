Where to Watch the Season 8 Finale of ‘Love Island USA’ Tonight

One couple is about to leave the villa with more than just a new relationship. After weeks of dramatic recouplings, surprise bombshells, emotional breakups, and fan voting, “Love Island USA” Season 8 wraps up tonight as viewers finally learn which pair will take home the $100,000 grand prize. Here’s everything you need to know before the “Love Island USA” 2026 finale begins, including when to watch, who’s still in the running, and whether a reunion or another season could be on the way for this reality TV summer hit. Get all the details below in our “Love Island USA” spoilers.

What Time Will the ‘Love Island USA’ 2026 Finale Begin?

“Love Island USA” Season 8 comes to an end tonight, Sunday, July 12, 2026.

Peacock will drop the finale around 9 p.m. ET/PT. Looking at its history, you will probably be able to open the Peacock app about 15 minutes early, and there is a slight chance the finale episode will already be available to watch.

How to Watch the ‘Love Island USA’ Finale

For those fans in the United States, “Love Island USA” is exclusively streaming on Peacock. For those fans in Canada, “Love Island USA” streams on Crave.

Who Are The Remaining Couples?

As we head into this final night of the competition, the four Season 8 couples still in the running for tonight’s $100,000 grand prize are:

Trinity and Bryce

Aniya and Carl

Melanie and Sincere

Kayda and Zach

Each of the four couples has survived weeks of eliminations and relationship tests to earn a spot in the finale. Now, only one pair will come out on top.

After Friday’s episode ended, America was given the chance to vote for the winner. Those results will be delivered tonight.

How Much Do the Winners Receive?

The winning couple won’t just leave the villa together, but they’ll also have a chance to take home the $100,000 grand prize.

How does it work? America votes for the winning couple. Then, one Islander is randomly given an envelope. That person will have the power to keep the entire prize for themselves or split it evenly with their partner.

This moment has become one of the franchise’s signature twists. It tests whether the winning couple will choose money or love.

Will There Be a ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8 Reunion?

As of right now, NBC or Peacock hasn’t announced any reunion episode for Season 8.

However, they did announce the Season 6 and Season 7 reunion episodes during the finale. So, stay tuned to tonight’s finale to find out if they’ll air a reunion episode or not.

Will There Be a Season 9 of ‘Love Island USA’?

Again, there has been no official word from NBC or Peacock regarding a potential Season 9 of the franchise.

However, Peacock has given the green light to a third season of the “Love Island USA” spin-off “Love Island Games.” Season 3 of that show will premiere in 2027.

Who are you rooting for tonight to win Season 8?