5 Shows to Watch If You Love ‘The Five-Star Weekend’

Peacock has dropped another book-to-screen adaptation with “The Five-Star Weekend,” and it is a must-watch for beach read fans. Based on the novel of the same name by Elin Hildebrand and starring Jennifer Garner, it packs in laughter, grief, friendship, and mystery.

After the death of her husband, Hollis invites four friends to her home on Nantucket, where they share about their lives. Each of them is hiding some sort of secret, whether it’s to do with affairs, medical issues, or even online cancellations. There’s even a mystery at the heart of the story, as Hollis looks into her husband’s death and the affair he was having.

Now you need something that is similar to the vibes of “The Five-Star Weekend,” whether it’s for the mystery or the escapism that Nantucket offers. Here are five shows you should watch next.

‘The Perfect Couple’

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If you love a murder mystery with a lot of family drama, Netflix is the place to turn to for “The Perfect Couple.” The series, based on another Hildebrand novel, is set on Nantucket, and it focuses on a luxurious wedding. Of course, weddings bring disaster, and this one brings murder.

Now, every guest is a suspect. Each person there has a dark secret they have tried to hide. Fair warning for those who have read the book: the show is completely different. The killer and character backstories are original to the Netflix series, which can be both exciting and infuriating.

‘Every Year After’

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For a recent beach read escape, you’ll need to turn to Prime Video for “Every Year After,” based on the novel “Every Summer After” by Carley Fortune. It’s a multi-timeline story, sharing a look at Percy arriving in Barry’s Bay the first time when she was a child, growing up there each summer, and returning there to mourn the loss of Sue Florek, who was like a second mother to her.

At the heart of it, there’s a story of grief. There is also one of love and loss, as Percy reunites with the Florek brothers, and they all have to deal with the last things they ever said to each other. While Barry’s Bay looks like the perfect escape, everyone knows everyone, and that means plenty of secrets to delve into.

‘We Were Liars’

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Prime Video recently released “We Were Liars,” based on the novel by E. Lockhart, and there is a second season in the works based on the sequel story, “Family of Liars.” There were some minor changes to the story, including the timeline of events, but the heart of the story is still a compelling mystery. While it is more YA during the first season, there is clearly a secret some of the moms are hiding, and that’s going to come up in the second season.

Cadence Sinclair Eastman returns to Sinclair Island the year after she was found almost dead in the water. Nobody knows what happened to her, even Cadence, as she has no memories of the events. As she returns, she finds her cousins, who haven’t been in touch with her the whole year, and as they try to mend their friendships, surprising truths and secrets are revealed.

‘Big Little Lies’

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Let’s turn to an oldie-but-a-goodie. “Big Little Lies” is another series based on a book, and this one streams on HBO Max. It follows a group of moms who seem to have the perfect lives and marriages in a gorgeous California town. However, things change on the night of a suspicious death.

When one of the women’s husbands is found dead, all eyes turn on this group of women. What did they do? Did they commit murder, or was it just an accident? Throughout the first season, we follow the lead-up to the events as well as the aftermath, offering a compelling dual-timeline story. There is a second season, which follows the aftermath, and a third season is in the works.

‘Little Fires Everywhere’

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Hulu has the last TV show recommendation on the list with “Little Fires Everywhere,” following another picture-perfect neighborhood. However, it brings a clash of classes, as an artistic, working-class single mom moves into the area where everyone is wealthy — and yes, the grass is measured, so you need to make sure you mow the lawn!

It’s another dual-timeline story, sharing a look at the lead-up to the night of a fire and the events of the fire. Who started it, and why? What secret is this artist hiding, and what exactly is going on behind closed doors? Mixed with the mystery, there’s also a heartfelt story of female rage and complex familial relationships.