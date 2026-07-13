5 New Shows & Movies to Watch on Netflix This Week

Netflix, more than any other streaming service, is always adding new titles to its library nearly every day. This month has already seen big releases like “Little House on the Prairie” and “Enola Holmes 3,” but Netflix isn’t stopping there.

This week is going to feature some more new releases in the world of movies and TV. Below, we’re going to break down the major new TV shows and movies that are coming to Netflix this week that you need to watch.

Quarterback (Season 3) – July 14

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Netflix continues to prove itself to be an emerging powerhouse in the world of sports. Streaming NFL games on Christmas Day has been a huge success for the streamer. However, they aren’t only worried about live events.

Netflix has done an incredible job of putting together sports docuseries. Perhaps the best example is their “Quarterback” series. While Season 2 was technically called “Receiver,” it’s all part of the same series.

With Season 3, Netflix was able to focus on quarterbacks again. This time around, we’ll be following the lives of Jayden Daniels, Baker Mayfield, Cam Ward and Joe Flacco. Daniels and Ward are two very young quarterbacks, while Mayfield and Flacco have been playing for years. It should make for a fascinating dynamic.

Netflix has been afforded unprecedented access to these players, and you’d be hard-pressed to get a deeper look at these NFL players. Season 3 of “Quarterback” is set to be released on July 14.

‘The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On’ (Season 4) – July 15

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If you’re a fan of toxic relationships, “The Ultimatum” is for you. Made by the same team that does “Love is Blind,” “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On” is about couples who can’t quite decide if they want to get married or not. One of them issues an ultimatum, which leads them to the show.

Basically, the couples split off and are forced to engage in a relationship with another contestant. By the end of the show, the partner who was on the fence about getting married has to make a decision to propose or move on. If it weren’t for “Temptation Island,” this would be one of the messiest premises for a TV show.

This isn’t light viewing like other dating shows. The stakes are intense, and there’s some serious drama. Season 4 promises to bring loads of drama. The newest season premieres on July 15, but if you haven’t seen any of the show yet, you have three seasons to catch up on here.

‘Heartstopper Forever’ – July 17

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“Heartstopper” is one of the most acclaimed original shows that Netflix has put out in recent years. The British coming-of-age romantic comedy-drama holds a 98% on Rotten Tomatoes and was the series that made Kit Connor a rising star in Hollywood.

Though the series is over, Netflix has decided to put out a follow-up in the form of a movie called “Heartstopper Forever.” The original series was about two boys named Nick and Charlie falling in love, despite one being a high-strung overthinker and the other being a tough rugby player.

“Heartstopper Forever” will start with the two boys already being in love and having to figure out how to navigate their relationship as they both prepare for college. This movie should be perfect for fans of “Love, Simon” and “Heartbreak High.” “Heartstopper Forever” will premiere on Netflix on July 17 and can be watched here.

‘The Hawk’ (Season 1) – July 16

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It has been a minute since a great new Netflix comedy came out, and that’s why Will Ferrell’s to the rescue. During his heyday, Ferrell would always play characters who were somehow the best at something. In “Anchorman,” he’s the best news anchor. In “Blades of Glory,” he’s a top ice skater. In “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby,” he was the best NASCAR racer in the world.

With “The Hawk,” Ferrell finds himself tackling golf, but it’s going to be a different premise than he’s used to. Instead of playing an athlete in their prime, Ferrell is playing a golfer named Lonnie Hawkins, who was the best golfer in the world in 2004. Despite multiple decades of irrelevance, Hawkins is desperate to be on top again.

The pedigree behind this show is strong. A-list Hollywood directors Rian Johnson and David Gordon Green are on board as producers. Ferrell is credited as one of the creators of the show, along with SNL alum Harper Steele and “The Other Guys” writer Chris Henchy. There’s definitely a good pedigree behind this show, and it could stand out while other sports comedies like “Chad Powers” underwhelm audiences. “The Hawk” will be out on July 16.

‘Hunger Games’ Franchise – July 14

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There are some exciting originals joining the Netflix library this week, but we also have to mention one of cinema’s biggest franchises. Ahead of the November release of “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping,” Netflix is giving viewers a chance to catch up on the entire “Hunger Games” franchise.

On July 14, “The Hunger Games,” “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1,” “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2” and “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” will all be added to the library. The dystopian young adult franchise about kids being forced to fight to the death for the promise of riches has become a massive box office draw.

“Catching Fire” is considered the peak of the franchise, having a 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, but every film has favorable reviews. If you’re a fan of dystopian action thrillers and haven’t had the chance to watch the “Hunger Games” films, then now is the time.