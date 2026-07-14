The new fall television season is still a couple of months away, but fans of “Marshals” just received an early sneak peek at the upcoming second season.

The CBS “Yellowstone” spinoff proved to be a solid performer for the network, and renewing “Marshals” for a second season was a no-brainer given fan interest in the Texas adventures of newly minted U.S. Marshal Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes, reprising the role he originated in “Yellowstone.”

Kayce Dutton Confronts His Family’s Legacy of Violence

In the explosive new trailer, the youngest Dutton sibling is being held at gunpoint by someone who says he’s “heard stories about the Duttons.”

Kayce responds by declaring, “The fact that you’re doing this tells me you haven’t heard them all.” He then proceeds to bolt from his chair and disarm his assailant.

That’s followed by Chief Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) solemnly intoning, “No one escapes unscathed through death and violence.”

Then comes a montage of action sequences before the brief trailer concludes with Kaye musing, “That’s the Dutton way.”

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Two Key Characters Are Conspicuous By Their Absence

CBS Arielle Kebbel as Belle and Logan Marshall-Green as Pete in ‘Marshals.’

As Parade points out, Belle (played by Arielle Kebbel) and Pete (Logan Marshall-Green) are not seen in the trailer.

Fans of the show will recall the cliffhanger season finale, in which Calvin and and Belle are following a lead when they’re ambushed by armed gunmen who open fire.

The fates of both characters were left decidedly up in the air. However, there has also been no official word about either actor exiting the show.

On one hand, it can be assumed that they’ll survive the hail of bullets; on the other, uber-producer Taylor Sheridan has been known to shock and surprise fans by killing off characters, so stay tuned.

A ‘Non-Traditional Procedural’

During a Television Critics Association panel earlier this year, “Marshals” showrunner Spencer Hudnut explained his goal for the show was to produce a series that would live up to expectations of “Yellowstone” fans while also functioning as a procedural crime drama fitting the CBS format.

As a result, he views “Marshals” as “a non-traditional procedural … a heavily character-driven show … My hope is that we have enough ‘Yellowstone’ for the ‘Yellowstone’ viewers and enough sort of kinetic action and drama to please the CBS viewers, as well.”

Luke Grimes Thought His ‘Yellowstone’ Journey Had Concluded

For star Grimes, the opportunity to resurrect Kayce in such a different type of show was an unexpected one.

“I thought ‘Yellowstone’ was over,” he admitted. “I didn’t see any chance of it continuing, especially because Kayce’s arc ended so sort of perfectly, and I thought anything past that is just going to be boring to watch. You know, he’s happy, so that’s no fun; there’s no drama there. And when they started bringing up the fact that they were considering doing this, I just couldn’t wrap my head around it, until I met Spencer. He and I had a Zoom, and I just really liked him and I really liked his ideas. Up until that point, I didn’t think that this was going to happen. It was meeting him and hearing the idea and thinking, ‘There really is something there to explore. And Kayce can do some things in this show that people kind of wished he could’ve done in “Yellowstone.”’ That was exciting for me.”

When Will ‘Marshals’ Return?

CBS has yet to unveil its fall premiere dates, but it’s likely that the second season of “Marshals” will arrive