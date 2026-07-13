What to Watch on Streaming Right Now

The biggest streaming platforms are packed with fresh movies and TV shows this week. Here’s a look at the latest releases available to stream right now.

New TV Shows To Stream

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The Westies (MGM+): A gritty crime drama about NYC’s violent Irish gang, The Westies, in early 1980s Hell’s Kitchen. As the Javits Center construction project ignites a battle for profit, a generational rift threatens their uneasy peace with the Mafia and draws FBI heat.

Little House on the Prairie (Netflix): The close-knit Ingalls family builds a new life on the Western frontier, where the joys of nature and the struggle for survival are deeply intertwined.

The Man Will Burn (HBO Max): A front-row look at Burning Man, the 80,000-person social experiment in the desert, during four years of upheaval and reinvention.

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The Five Star Weekend (Peacock): After her husband’s unexpected death and a very public breakdown, famed cook Hollis hosts her best friends for an elaborate weekend on Nantucket.

Ghost in the Shell (Prime Video): 2029 – A female government cyber agent and the Internal Bureau of Investigations are hot on the trail of a “The Puppet Master” – a computer virus capable of invading cybernetic brains and altering its victim’s memory.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Complete Season 3 (Hulu): Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul.

New Movies To Watch Now

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The Long Walk (HBO Max): From master storyteller Stephen King, fifty teenage boys compete in an annual walking contest, and only one will survive.

TV Shows Currently Streaming Weekly

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House of the Dragon – Season 3 (HBO Max): Set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, this epic series tells the story of House Targaryen.

Sugar – Season 2 (Apple TV): After solving a case in Japan, private eye John Sugar returns to LA to help find a missing woman with ties to a Hollywood legend.

Silo – Season 3 (Apple TV): In a ruined and toxic future, thousands live in a giant silo deep underground. After its sheriff breaks a cardinal rule and residents die mysteriously, an engineer starts to uncover shocking secrets and the truth about the silo.

Star City – Season 1 Finale (Apple TV): Step into a thrilling chapter inspired by “For All Mankind.” Same alt-history universe. Different perspective: the Soviet Union’s. Go behind the Iron Curtain with the cosmonauts, engineers, and intelligence officers who risked it all in the race for the Moon.

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X-Men ’97 – Season 2 (Disney+): The series continues with the heroic mutant team of X-Men divided and thrown across different eras in time as they struggle to navigate their return home. Meanwhile, back in the 1990s, suspicious foes and new strains of mutant intolerance are on the rise in the wake of the X-Men’s absence.

Cape Fear (Apple TV): When convicted murderer Max Cady is released from prison, he begins infiltrating the family of the married attorneys who helped put him behind bars.

The Vampire Lestat (AMC+): The Vampire Lestat goes on tour while being haunted by “muses” from his past. As the band’s popularity grows, so does Lestat’s influence over vampires & humans alike, leaving others to contend with Lestat’s power in the face of the Great Conversion.

Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed (Apple TV): A newly divorced mom falls down a dangerous rabbit hole of blackmail, murder, and youth soccer.





