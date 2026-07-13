Tom Cruise Looks Unrecognizable in First Trailer for New Movie ‘Digger’

Tom Cruise is taking on one of his most unexpected roles yet.

Fans are finally getting their first look at the actor’s dramatic transformation for “Digger,” the upcoming comedy film from Oscar-winning filmmaker Alejandro González Iñárritu.

Cruise Totally Transformed for the Role

Warner Bros. released the first trailer for the movie on Monday, July 13, revealing Cruise as the unusual character Digger Rockwell.

The footage immediately caught viewers’ attention as the 64-year-old actor appeared almost unrecognizable thanks to extensive prosthetics that aged his appearance and changed his physical look.

In the trailer, Cruise portrays a much older and heavier version of himself, marking a major departure from the action-packed roles that have defined much of his recent career.

“Digger” follows the cantankerous Digger Rockwell as he deals with the aftermath of a drilling project that goes terribly wrong. The film is set to hit theaters on October 2.

Fans Can’t Get Enough of His Look

The first glimpse of Cruise’s transformation quickly went viral, with fans expressing their shock over the actor’s new appearance.

“Ain’t no way that’s Tom,” one person wrote.

Another fan commented, “Tom Cruise keeps raising the bar with every film. Can’t wait!!”

Others shared similar reactions, with comments including, “THAT CAN’T BE TOM CRUISE” and “Shocking. Can’t wait to watch it.”

Some fans were already predicting awards attention for the performance.

“He’s definitely got that Oscar. This is going to be insane,” one viewer wrote.

The film marks a significant change for Cruise, who has spent much of the last decade starring in major franchise projects.

Aside from “Mission: Impossible” installments and “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Digger” represents his first non-franchise movie since 2017’s “American Made.”

Cruise Has Opened Up about the Role

Cruise previously opened up about why the project was meaningful to him while appearing at CinemaCon in April alongside Iñárritu.

“This kind of movie is why I wanted to make movies…I have to say, it took 40 years for me to be able to put on the boots of Digger Rockwell,” Cruise said.

He also praised the acclaimed filmmaker behind the project.

“His voice in cinema is extraordinary, and I’m so honored to work with you and inspired by what you create, my friend,” he said of Iñárritu, whose credits include “Birdman” and “The Revenant.”

Cruise has also discussed the creative process behind developing the character, explaining that he wanted to fully understand Iñárritu’s vision before bringing his own ideas to the role.

“Alejandro took several days during which he was just reading the script to me and I’m listening to everything that’s in his mind, so that I can understand that, and then I know how to contribute to it, and bring that collaboration together,” Cruise said during a trailer event launch for “Digger,” per the Hollywood Reporter.

The actor has described the movie as the culmination of his decades-long career, calling attention to the opportunity to work on a character unlike any he has played before.

As anticipation builds for the film’s October release, Cruise is continuing to promote the project and recently shared his appreciation for those who joined him for a special event.

“Thank you for spending the day with me and sharing in our mutual love of cinematic storytelling on the legendary Warner Brothers Lot,” he wrote in a Sunday, July 12 social media post.

With a surprising transformation and a role far removed from his typical action heroes, “Digger” could introduce audiences to a completely different side of one of Hollywood’s biggest stars.