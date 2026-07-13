Nicole Kidman Calls Sam Neill Her ‘Friend for Life’ in Moving Tribute

Tributes are pouring in from across the entertainment world following the death of beloved New Zealand actor Sam Neill, and few carry more weight than the one shared by Nicole Kidman. The Australian superstar, who starred opposite Neill in the 1989 thriller “Dead Calm,” credited him with looking out for her when she was starting at 18.

Nicole Kidman Reflects on Their ‘Decades-Long’ Friendship With Neill

The Australian superstar, who starred opposite Neill in the 1989 thriller “Dead Calm,” reflected on their decades-long friendship in a statement shared with the Sydney Morning Herald.

“He was one of the greats… A joy to be around. We met when I was just 18, and he took me under his wing, and we stayed friends for life. He was charming, kind, funny and intelligent. He will be greatly missed, and my heart goes out to his family.”

Director Phillip Noyce Recalls Working With Neill

Getty Sam Neill

Phillip Noyce, the Australian director behind “Dead Calm,” also reflected on Neill’s character both on and off set. Noyce told The Guardian that Neill stood out in an industry not always known for humility. “Sam was perhaps the most gentlemanly actor I ever encountered,” he said. “Level-headed and sincere in a show business world of crazy egos. His word was his contract.”

Noyce went even further, crediting Neill with a pivotal moment in his own Hollywood career. At the time, rumors were swirling that filmmaker George Miller may have secretly directed “Dead Calm” instead of Noyce.

“In a strange way Sam was responsible for my long career in Hollywood,” Noyce told the outlet. “When there were rumors that George Miller might have secretly directed Dead Calm, Sam assured the American producer, Mace Neufeld, that I was indeed the director, and Mace then signed me to direct Harrison Ford in Patriot Games.”

Sam Neill’s Legacy Spanned Six Decades

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Neill spent 78 years living the kind of life most people only read about, and his career alone spanned six decades. Along the way, he built a body of work that carried him from arthouse dramas like “My Brilliant Career” and “Plenty” to blockbusters like “Jurassic Park” and its sequels, with acclaimed turns in “The Piano” and “The Hunt for Red October” rounding out a resume few actors can match.

That range earned him devoted fans across New Zealand, Australia, Hollywood and the UK, and along the way, he built relationships with countless collaborators who came to respect him as much for his character as his talent.

Family Confirms His Sudden Passing in Emotional Statement

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Neill’s family shared the news of his death in a statement posted to Instagram on Monday, July 13, describing the loss as sudden.

“It is with immense sadness that the whānau of Sam Neill share the news of his passing on Monday 13th JJuly 13ydney, Australia,” the statement began.

“Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterized his whole life. The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer-free. They would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at St Vincent’s Private Hospital for their incredible care. More details will be shared later, but for now, on behalf of the family, we ask that you respect their privacy as they navigate this immeasurable loss.”