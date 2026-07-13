Sam Neill Reconnected With Son 25 Years After Adoption Before Passing Away Surrounded by Family

Sam Neill, a beloved actor who is best known for his starring role in “Jurassic Park,” has passed away at the age of 78, his family announced on Monday.

And in the statement, they added that he “was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life.”

The actor is survived by his four children, with his fourth child, Andrew, having come into his life later after his birth. Andrew was placed for adoption in 1969, as Neill didn’t think he was “capable” of fatherhood at the time, having been in his 20s, per the Daily Mail. However, after 25 years, the two reunited in 1994.

“No one has all the answers on how to be a good parent. I’ve got a slightly unusual family; it’s more extended than most,” Neill said in a 2014 interview with The Times. “My first son, Andrew, was given up for adoption when he was very small. I was quite small, too – in my early twenties. I didn’t see him for 25 years and then we went looking for each other.”

“These reunions are portrayed as sentimental and grisly, but there is nothing sentimental about it. No one sobs in anyone’s arms; it’s much more grown-up,” he added. “You’re more capable than you think. If I could give my 20-year-old self any piece of advice, it would be that.”

Sam Neil Battled Cancer Prior To His Passing

Sam Neill bravely battled cancer before his tragic passing, having told The Guardian in 2023 that he was being treated for stage-three blood cancer.

“Neill first experienced swollen glands during publicity for Jurassic World Dominion in March last year and was soon diagnosed with angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma,” the article reads.

As a result, Neill received chemotherapy and was eventually declared cancer-free.

Tributes Pour In For Sam Neill

Getty Sam Neill

Many in the industry paid tribute to Neill following the news.

“Sam was one of the greats, a joy to be around,” Nicole Kidman said in a statement to the Sydney Morning Herald. “We met when I was just 18 and he took me under his wing and we stayed friends for life. He was charming, kind, funny and intelligent. He will be greatly missed, and my heart goes out to his family.”

“Sam Neill was a deeply soulful and beautiful man,” Jurassic World Dominion” director Colin Trevorrow wrote on Instagram. “He was a friend and collaborator at a challenging time, and his strength gave us all strength. I’ll remember him for his tranquility, his love of wine, and for the calm assuredness he brought to his characters. It’s not every lifetime you get to befriend a legend. Forever grateful.”

“We are devastated to hear that Sam Neill has died,” the official “Peaky Blinders” Instagram account posted. “Sam’s portrayal of Chester Campbell is one for the ages. A villain who is despicable, petty, manipulative, but also charismatic, vulnerable, funny and supremely entertaining to watch. Sam was one of the key forces that got ‘Peaky Blinders’ off to a running start, for which we will be forever grateful. Our love and thoughts are with his family.”