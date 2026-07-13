Ryan Paevey Mourns Unexpected Loss: ‘Stopped Me in My Tracks’

Ryan Paevey shared a mournful social media post following the loss of Hollywood actor Sam Neill, most famous for his role as Dr. Alan Grant in the 1993 classic “Jurassic Park.”

Neill died unexpectedly on Monday, July 13. A representative for Neill shared a statement on his official Instagram, breaking the news to his millions of fans.

In the post’s comments, Paevey expressed how shocked he was to hear of Neill’s passing.

Ryan Paevey Mourns Sam Neill: ‘What a Loss’

“God this stopped me in my tracks. What a loss.. i hope he is at peace, and somehow knows how much he was loved and will be missed. 😔,” Paevey wrote.

According to Neill’s death statement, he died in Sydney, Australia, surrounded by his family. The actor was 78 years old.

“It is with immense sadness that the whanau of Sam Neill share the news of his passing on Monday 13th July, in Sydney Australia. Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life,” the statement said.

“The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer free. They would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at St Vincent’s Private Hospital for their incredible care,” the statement continued. “More details will be shared later, but for now, on behalf of the family, we ask that you respect their privacy as they navigate this immeasurable loss.”

Sam Neill’s Legacy in Film and Television

Neill, whose filmography spans over five decades, wasn’t a familiar face on the Hallmark Channel; however, his role in the 1998 miniseries “Merlin” was produced by Hallmark Entertainment and won him his first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries.

The adored actor’s most recent credits include his role in the Peacock miniseries “Apples Never Fall,” Australian legal drama “Twelve,” dark comedy film “The Fox,” and Netflix crime drama “Untamed.”

Neill’s notable movie roles include “The Jungle Book” (1994), “The Vow” (2012), “Escape Plan” (2012), “Peaky Blinders” (2013-2014), “The Commutor” (2018), and “Thor: Love and Thunder” (2022), according to his IMDb.

He also voiced several characters in some of entertainment’s biggest animated productions, including “The Simpsons,” “Rick and Morty,” “Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole,” and “Peter Rabbit.”

In the years before his death, Neill battled a rare stage 3 form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Though his family confirmed that his passing was unrelated to his blood cancer, the actor wasn’t cancer-free until April 2026, The Guardian reported.

During his cancer journey, Neill joked in one of his last interviews that despite having some life regrets, when his time came, he’d die a fulfilled man.

“I’m in a very uncertain world at the moment. Very uncertain. Nothing, nothing is assured. It’s out of my control. But I’ve done some good things. I’ve done some good things. Not all of them have been good,” Neill said in his interview with Australian Story. “There’s, there’s… We all have regrets, but I think I can live with myself, and I can die by myself okay. Gee, how’d it get to that?”