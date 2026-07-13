‘Jurassic Park’ Icon Sam Neill’s Final Photos Show Him Smiling With Friends

Sam Neill was still soaking up nights out with friends just weeks before his sudden death at 78. The “Jurassic Park” star showed up at the 2026 Australian Recording Industry Association Hall of Fame Awards, and a smiling selfie from the event surfaced on his Instagram on June 11.

Sam Neill’s Final Instagram Tribute to Four Women He ‘Idolized for Decades’

The photo showed him alongside Australian singer and actress Kate Ceberano, one of the night’s honorees, at the ceremony held at Carriageworks in Sydney.

Neill didn’t stop at one photo either. He posted several behind-the-scenes shots featuring Australian music duo Vika and Linda Bull, New Zealand singer-songwriter Jenny Morris and former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. “ARIA HALL of FAME awards!” he wrote in the caption.

“Great night in Sydney. Four women I have idolized for decades were honored. JENNY MORRIS, KATE CEBERANO and VIKA and LINDA BULL.” He added that Ardern had personally inducted Morris into the Hall of Fame, calling her “another hero.”

Neill Kept Busy on His Farm Right Up Until the End

That same day, Neill shared a very different kind of update, this time from his own backyard. In a video posted to Instagram, he was seen raking beneath an olive tree. “Harvesting our olives this week,” he wrote. “Very small crop this year. Not sure why.”

One Final Career Milestone

Just days after his ARIA Awards post, Neill had more good news to share.

On June 22, he revealed on Instagram that he’d landed a best actor nomination at Australia’s Logie Awards for his role in the legal drama “The Twelve.”

“Very happy to receive a SILVER LOGIE nomination today,” he wrote. “The Twelve S3. Many thanks to so many… another day… but for now a wonderful cast and crew.”

Getty Sam Neill

He also gave a shoutout to fellow nominees, including Hunter Page-Lochard and Jacob Elordi, ahead of the ceremony, which is set to air August 16.

Family Confirms His Sudden Death

Neill’s family shared the news of his death on Instagram on Monday, July 13, describing it as “sudden and unexpected.” Their statement reflected on both the shock of the loss and the peace they found in it. “Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterized his whole life,” the statement read.

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“The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer-free. They would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at St Vincent’s Private Hospital for their incredible care. More details will be shared later, but for now, on behalf of the family, we ask that you respect their privacy as they navigate this immeasurable loss.”

Neill had been diagnosed with angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, a rare blood cancer, back in 2022, and announced the following year that he’d entered remission.

As recently as April, he confirmed to Australia’s 7NEWS that he remained cancer-free. “I’ve been living with a particular type of lymphoma for about five years, and I was on chemotherapy… Then the chemo stopped working,” he told the outlet, before detailing his experience with CAR T-cell therapy, a treatment that genetically modifies a patient’s blood cells.

“I’ve just had a scan just no,w and there is no cancer in my body, that’s an extraordinary thing,” he said at the time.