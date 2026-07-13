The Family Sam Neill Leaves Behind

Sam Neill, the screen icon who died Monday, July 13, at age 78, leaves behind a family that spanned continents and decades. His death came suddenly, surrounded by loved ones, just months after he shared the news that he was cancer-free.

His family confirmed the loss in a statement that reflected both the shock of it and the peace they took in how he faced it. “It is with immense sadness that the whanau of Sam Neill share the news of his passing on Monday, July 13, in Sydney, Australia,” the statement read.

“Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterized his whole life. The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer-free. They would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at St Vincent’s Private Hospital for their incredible care.”

Sam Neill’s Early Life and Family Roots

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Long before he became a household name, Neill was born Nigel John Dermot Neill in Omagh, Northern Ireland, to an English mother, Priscilla Beatrice Ingham, and a New Zealand father, Dermot Neill, an army officer. The family relocated to New Zealand when Neill was just seven, eventually settling in Dunedin, and he later attended boarding school in Christchurch.

His famous first name wasn’t the one he was born with. Neill adopted “Sam” as a boy simply because his school already had too many Nigels, according to the BBC.

In his memoir “Did I Ever Tell You This?” he reflected on how much that small decision shaped his life. “The one thing I resent about my parents, the only thing, is that they called me Nigel,” he wrote, as per Huffington Post.

“Changing my name to Sam at the age of 11 was probably the best decision I made in my life.” He added that the name never quite suited the career he’d go on to have, joking that he “moved more easily in the world as a Sam” since “Nigel is an awkward fit in most circumstances.”

His father’s side of the family carried a legacy that Neill would eventually revive.

The Neills had deep ties to the wine trade going back generations, having founded the Dunedin merchant firm Neill & Co, per NZ Herald. That family history later inspired Neill to launch his own Central Otago winery, Two Paddocks, in the 1990s.

His Wife and Relationships

Neill’s family life took shape across several chapters. He had a long relationship with New Zealand actress Lisa Harrow, whom he met while filming 1981’s “The Final Conflict.” While the couple never tied the knot, Neill and Harrow welcomed their son, Tim, in 1983, then split six years later, in 1989.

He later married Japanese makeup artist Noriko Watanabe after meeting her on the set of 1989’s “Dead Calm.”

Neill and Watanabe eventually separated in 2017, as per The Daily Mail.

Getty CA. Sam Neill and his wife, Noriko Watanabe

The Daily Mail reports that Neill later found love with Australian political journalist Laura Tingle, 65. The two met through mutual friends and were together from 2018 to 2021 before quietly going their separate ways on good terms.

Neill largely kept the romance out of the public eye, though he once joked about their unlikely pairing. “My guess is that I’m in it for the politics; she’s in it for the wine,” he said, nodding to his private vineyard, as per the outlet.

He confirmed the breakup in 2023.

All About Sam Neill’s Children & Grandkids

Neill is survived by four children. He shared son Tim, born in 1983, with Harrow. With Watanabe, he had daughter Elena, born in 1991, and he also adopted Watanabe’s daughter from a previous relationship, Maiko.

His fourth child, a son named Andrew, wasn’t part of his life until decades after Andrew’s birth.

Andrew was placed for adoption when Neill was in his early twenties, and the two didn’t reconnect until 1994. Neill later described the unconventional shape of his family to The Times.

“I’ve got a slightly unusual family, it’s more extended than most,” he said, as quoted by Perth Now. “My first son, Andrew, was given up for adoption when he was very small. I was quite small, too, in my early twenties. I didn’t see him for 25 years, and then we went looking for each other.”

Beyond his four children, Neill was also a grandfather to several grandchildren.

He often described his family life as “somewhat haphazard,” a byproduct of decades spent building an international acting career.

A Career That Spanned Five Decades and Nearly 150 Roles

Neill spent more than 50 years on screen and racked up nearly 150 credits along the way. Most fans know him as Dr. Alan Grant, the role he first played in “Jurassic Park” and later returned to in “Jurassic Park III” and “Jurassic World: Dominion.”

His filmography also included Alisdair Stewart in “The Piano,” Vasili Borodin in “The Hunt for Red October,” John Ingram in “Dead Calm,” Damien Thorn in “The Final Conflict,” Michael Chamberlain in “Evil Angels,” Dr. William Weir in “Event Horizon,” and Cliff Buxton in “The Dish.”

Television kept him just as busy. He played the corrupt Major Chester Campbell on “Peaky Blinders” and Cardinal Thomas Wolsey on “The Tudors,” two standouts among the many roles that rounded out his long career.