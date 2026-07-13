RHOA Star Phaedra Parks Dishes on Her Relationship With Apollo Nida’s Oldest Son

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Phaedra Parks finalized her divorce from Apollo Nida, with whom she shares two sons, in 2017. However, in 2025, the world learned that Nida had an older child, Trey Cribb. Now, while discussing the new season of RHOA, Parks shared where she stands with her kids’ older brother.

Regarding Nida’s time on RHOA, he first appeared in season three, when Parks joined the primary cast. From there, he became a staple on the show, often becoming interwoven into the dynamics with the other husbands. Nida later appeared during season 14 when Parks was no longer on the show.

Phaedra Parks Says Apollo Nida’s Son, Trey Cribb, Is Involved In Their Lives

Getty Phaedra Parks and Apollo Nida

Parks appeared on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live” on July 13 alongside “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Eva Marcille. While on the show, host Andy Cohen mentioned Nida’s son, Cribb, highlighting that he could be seen in the background of a recent RHOA episode.

When asked about the relationship between Cribb and her sons, Parks stated, “It’s excellent. It is so good.” Cohen then said, “It’s like they suddenly have a big brother.” The RHOA star continued, “I trust him so much. I mean, he and I are, I just love him, like he’s my own son.”

After that, regarding the show, Parks shared one slight grievance. According to her, “I wish they would have shown when I introduced him, but that didn’t make the cut.”

She continued, saying Cribb is “a part of our family.” Parks added, “We love him. He’s so sweet.” Regarding Cribb’s relationship with his brothers, Parks shared that they work out together, he helps transport them, and he also babysits for the kids.

She then said, “He is the best big brother. We love you, Trey.”

Apollo Nida Revealed His Son In 2025

Play

Nida took to his podcast, which he shares with Cribb, “Any Second,” in July 2025. During the more than hour-long conversation, he revealed that he’d learned that he had another son during his time in prison. However, Cribb’s family had known for years that Nida was his father.

Over time, they built a relationship and later launched the “Any Second” podcast. It’s unclear when Cribb first met Parks.

Getty Phaedra Parks with her and Apollo Nida’s sons

Parks and Nida’s sons have been featured on several “Real Housewives of Atlanta” episodes, including in the current season. However, in May 2026, the famed attorney and reality star shared an update, saying that their oldest, Ayden, had begun running track and that his team had won the state championship.

She said in an Instagram caption, “In January, @ayden.nida decided he wanted to run track. Honestly, I wasn’t sure how it would end because he moves slow every time I ask him to go run and get me something. But when it comes to my sons, I’m always supportive.”

Parks then mentioned Nida, saying, “Between me and his dad screaming from the stands, Ayden started running like somebody was chasing him 😂 He and his teammates became family; they decided they were going to win the state championship, and they DID!”