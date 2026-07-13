Alicia Carmody Shares Major Update on Her Pizza Mamma Ownership

Alicia Carmody is celebrating a major milestone, and this time it has nothing to do with wedding bells.

The “Real Housewives of Rhode Island” star revealed that she has officially become a co-owner of Pizza Mamma, the Rhode Island restaurant she shares with longtime fiancé Billy Kitsilis. The update comes months after Kitsilis first announced he planned to hand over ownership paperwork, giving Carmody a 50% stake in the business.

On Instagram, Carmody marked the occasion with a celebratory video filmed outside Pizza Mamma. Holding a glass of champagne and opening a pizza box, she toasted the next chapter of the restaurant.

“This and owning 50% 🍕🥂,” she wrote in the caption, tagging Pizza Mamma.

The post appears to confirm that the paperwork has now been finalized, making Carmody an official half-owner of the popular restaurant.

The latest announcement follows a storyline that has played out both on and off “The Real Housewives of Rhode Island.”

Earlier this year, Kitsilis shared that he was giving Carmody ownership paperwork for Pizza Mamma, a gesture that underscored the couple’s long-standing partnership after nearly a decade together.

Rather than celebrating with a formal announcement, Carmody kept things simple, letting the Instagram video speak for itself as she toasted outside the restaurant with champagne before enjoying a slice of pizza.

The milestone also comes as Carmody continues building her own identity on Bravo, with much of her first season centered on balancing family life, her relationship with Kitsilis, and the demands of running a successful business.

Why Alicia and Billy Never Got Married

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While Carmody and Kitsilis have now taken another major step together professionally, they still have no immediate plans to walk down the aisle despite being engaged for nine years.

Carmody also admitted signing a prenuptial agreement became a major stumbling block.

“I didn’t like how I had to sign the prenup at first, and then I was like, I’ll just do it later on. It’s like I got anxiety about the actual commitment, ’cause like, what if it doesn’t work? Then it’s a divorce. But if we’re not married and we’re still together, that means we obviously love each other,” she explained.

She added that discussions about the prenup have never been a constant source of tension between them.

“I’m not the type of guy that brings [the prenup] up all the time ’cause it’s draining for me too. But yeah, it comes up like twice a year.”

Despite delaying their wedding, Carmody made it clear she has no doubts about her relationship with Kitsilis.

“I love Billy, and I definitely talked about our problems, but I feel like I’m trying to be open and honest. But he’s the best thing that ever happened to me. He literally changed my life and saved me from dating horrible men. He gave me my beautiful daughter, so he’s worth it,” she said.

She also revealed that Kitsilis recently surprised her with a new engagement ring, adding, “You know, I would die if he ever left me. I need him in my life.”

For now, the couple may not have a wedding date on the calendar, but Carmody’s latest announcement makes it clear they have taken another significant step together by officially becoming business partners at Pizza Mamma.