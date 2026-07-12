Tamra Judge Doesn’t Back Down After Andy Cohen Rejects Shannon Beador ‘Meltdown’ Story

Tamra Judge isn’t backing away from her claims about Shannon Beador’s alleged dinner “meltdown,” even after Andy Cohen publicly disputed the story.

Just one day after the “Watch What Happens Live” host insisted there “really wasn’t any big kind of drama” during a recent dinner at The Quiet Woman in Corona del Mar, California, Judge responded on social media with a pointed message of her own.

The exchange has quickly become the latest chapter in an increasingly public disagreement over what really happened during the now-infamous dinner, which has become a major talking point as Season 20 of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” gets underway.

Tamra Judge Says Andy Cohen Didn’t See What Happened

Cohen addressed the controversy during an episode of SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live,” where he downplayed reports that Beador had a dramatic confrontation over the restaurant bill.

“There really wasn’t any big kind of drama to this story,” Cohen said.

According to Cohen, the group simply requested the check when dinner wrapped up. He explained that he paid the bill himself before the restaurant’s general manager stopped everyone on the way out and told them dinner was on the house. Cohen said he still wanted to leave a gratuity, adding, “And that is the end of this story.”

Judge, however, doesn’t believe Cohen’s account tells the full story.

After clips of the interview circulated online, the RHOC star commented on Instagram:

“He wasn’t even there when it happened and those were Jeff Lewis words. 🙄🙄🙄”

Judge’s response appeared to reference Jeff Lewis, whose podcast discussion about the dinner helped spark headlines surrounding the alleged incident.

Andy Cohen and Tamra Judge Continue to Tell Different Stories

Judge originally shared her version of events during an appearance on Lewis’ podcast, where she claimed Beador became upset after The Quiet Woman didn’t immediately offer to comp the meal.

“Oh, Shannon had a meltdown,” Judge said.

She went on to claim Beador felt the restaurant should have covered the bill because the Bravo series had helped make The Quiet Woman a destination for fans.

Cohen’s firsthand account painted a much calmer picture.

He recalled that after he paid the bill, the restaurant offered to cover dinner before the group left. According to Cohen, everyone simply figured out how to leave a tip for the staff, and there was never a major confrontation.

Judge’s latest Instagram response makes it clear she isn’t changing her position despite Cohen’s comments.

The disagreement comes just weeks after Cohen and Beador returned to The Quiet Woman alongside several current RHOC cast members, including Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Jennifer Pedranti, to recreate Beador’s iconic “This isn’t my plate!” moment from Season 12 ahead of the show’s milestone 20th season.

With both Cohen and Judge standing firmly behind their own versions of events, Bravo fans are now left with two very different accounts of one of the most talked-about off-screen moments surrounding the new season.