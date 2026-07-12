Ice-T Announces Major Plans For His ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Character

Ice-T says that his “Law & Order: SVU” character’s role in the show’s upcoming season will be massive, revealing that Fin is set to appear in every single episode.

“Last year, what happened was, you know, they brought Kelli Giddish back. So they told me, you know, basically, we’re going to bring Kelli Giddish back. We’re going to bring your scenes down a little bit,” the rapper told the TMZ podcast. “I asked them, I said, are you kicking me off the show? They said, no, we’re just going to move some things around budget-wise, blah, blah, blah.”

Contrary to what some may think, Ice-T revealed that his reduced role on the series somehow led to him making more money.

“Now, somebody like me, free time — people think, oh, they take you off the show, you lose money,” Ice-T reportedly said. “No, I make money because now I have time to do other things. When you have to put in five days a week on a show, it kind of restricts my hustle.”

But in Season 28, he revealed that he will be seen all the time.

“So this next season, I’m going to be in every episode,” Ice-T said. “But it was one of those things where the boss comes to you, and you don’t go, well, I’ve been on here 27 seasons, you go and do this? You know, I got it. I got it. It’s all good. So it wasn’t because of Kelli. It was just the way they moved. And I was more concerned getting to Season 28. I didn’t care about that. I was just like, let’s just keep going. I want to go to Season 30.”

Season 28 of the NBC show will premiere on October 8, kicking off a highly anticipated new chapter.

Ice‑T’s run as Detective Fin has now crossed the 25‑year mark, and that longevity recently earned him a major distinction in television history. Earlier this year, Wolf Entertainment shared on X that his more‑than‑400‑episode stretch on the seriews officially places him at the top of U.S. primetime scripted TV, making him the actor who has portrayed a single character for the highest number of episodes ever recorded.

Kelli Giddish on Meeting Ice-T For The First Time

Speaking of Kelli Giddish, she told PEOPLE a humorous story about the first time she met Ice-T on the set of the show. She was finishing up filming a movie the day before her debut shooting for the show.

“So I got killed in the film that I was filming in L.A. on a Thursday night, and then I took the red eye [to New York],” Giddish said. Despite attempting to wash up, she still had “all this blood in my hair,” she told the magazine.

“I show up to SVU and they’re like, ‘Your hair is still pink.’ And I’m like, ‘Sorry. Think we can just put it up?'” she reportedly said.

“I was like, ‘Hey, how are you? I thought I’d do this,'” Giddish told the publication, pointing to her still-pigmented hair. “And he goes, ‘You do you, boo.’ And I go, ‘Awesome. Love it.'”

“That relationship was set in stone right there: mutual respect and love,” she concluded.