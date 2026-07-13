‘Renovation Aloha’ Stars Kamohai & Tristyn Kalama’s New Family Member Steals the Show in Sweet Video

HGTV stars Kamohai and Tristyn Kalama recently announced their new family addition — and now the littlest Kalama is getting his turn in the spotlight. The “Renovation Aloha” stars showed off the sweet puppy in an Instagram post and fans can’t get enough of their adorable pet.

Kamohai & Tristyn Kalama Share Funny Video of Their New Puppy

On July 9, the couple took to Instagram to share a new video of their puppy, Koa.

“All day 🐾,” the caption read.

In the video, they edited a clip of Bradley Cooper from the 2018 film “A Star Is Born,” where his character Jackson Maine stops to admire Ally (played by Lady Gaga).

The HGTV stars included text over the video that said, “Hey … Koa Boy,” which then cut to the adorable puppy sitting and looking up. Cooper says the iconic line, “I just wanted to take another look at you.”

The video then shows off sweet Koa in all his cuteness, climbing up to get closer to the camera, as Lady Gaga sings the line, “Tell me something boy … “

Fans loved seeing footage of the Kamalas’ latest addition, sharing comments including, “Those big ears!❤️❤️Looks a little top heavy😂😂😂,” “He’s SO handsome!!!!!” “So sweet,” and “Omg I loved this!”

On June 22, Kamohai and Tristyn took to Instagram to announce their new pet with a fun family video of them lip syncing to the perfect song for the occasion.

In the clip, the kids lip sync confusion as mom and dad recite some of the 2000 Baha Men hit “Who Let the Dogs Out.”

Then the video ends with the introduction of their sweet new puppy. “We got Biggy Boy a puppy!” they explained in the caption. “🐶💙 Koa Bule Bear Kalama.”

The Kalamas also own a French Bulldog named Biggy Smalls.

Kamohai & Tristyn Kalama Revisit Their Humble Beginnings

On July 11, the couple took to Instagram to share how they started with “nothing,” but have built so much success together.

“We started with nothing but each other … and a whole lot of faith,” they shared in the caption. “Everything else, we built together. ❤️”

The short video in the post included text that explained: “The craziest thing to think about is … when we fell in love over 10 years ago we had NOTHING … So every single thing about our life today, we built TOGETHER.”

Fans flooded the comments section, sharing kind words about the HGTV stars and their success.

“Isn’t that the way it’s supposed to be … you meet ‘the One’ and you spend a lifetime building and creating together! 🫶🫶 y’all are lucky! Congrats!” one fan noted.

Another fan commented, “Yes, and you built an amazing family! We love watching your HGTV shows … thanks to you both for sharing your talent!”

Others commented, “Teamwork makes the dream work 👏” and “Love your story — proof that hard work pays off.”

“Love you and your family … you are good people,” one fan wrote. “So fun that we get to see a small part (need more episodes) of the life you’ve built. May even more blessings chase you down!”