‘Renovation Aloha’ Stars Kamohai & Tristyn Kalama Welcome New Family Member

HGTV stars Kamohai and Tristyn Kalama announced their new family addition — and wow, is he the cutest! The “Renovation Aloha” stars introduced the sweetest puppy and fans can’t get enough of the adorable pet.

Kamohai & Tristyn Kalama Welcome New Puppy to the Family

On June 22, Kamohai and Tristyn took to Instagram with a fun family video of them lip syncing about who let the dogs out.

The kids lip sync confusion while their mom and dad recite some of the 2000 Baha Men hit “Who Let the Dogs Out.”

The video ends with the introduction of their sweet new family member. “We got Biggy Boy a puppy!” they shared in the caption.

“🐶💙 Koa Bule Bear Kalama,” they added.

Koa Bule Bear joins their French Bulldog, who is named Biggy Smalls.

Fans flooded the comments section to share congratulations and advice. “Hope y’all realize that two Frenchies really justifies a 3rd Frenchie 😬🐾🐾🐾,” one fan noted.

“He is adorable. He owns the house now haha,” one person joked.

Others shared, “The boss has arrived,” “Omg so stinkin’ cute!!!” and “Congratulations, from one Frenchie family to another!!!”

When one fan wondered, “How does the new puppy get along with biggie?” they shared, “Best friends!”

Another fan commented, “Awesome! Two dogs are ALWAYS better than One! ❤️❤️”

“Welcome to the family,” another fan commented.

Some fans noted the family’s matching looks. “You guys are so cute! Just love your family,” one fan wrote.

“Too cute. Love your outfits 🔥,” another noted.

“How sweet … now even Biggy has his own mini-me,” one fan commented.

Kamohai & Tristyn Announce Family Pregnancy: ‘We’ve Been Keeping a Secret’

Their new puppy isn’t the only baby joining the family.

On April 28, the couple took to Instagram to announce a new addition coming to their family soon — Tristyn’s brother Travis Haxton and his wife, Taylor Haxton, are pregnant.

“We are so excited to be having the family grow and to be aunty and uncle to such a beautiful blessing!! You are so loved little one – aunty will teach you how to design and uncle will teach you how to buy houses! Congrats to @travis.haxton + @taylor.haxton,” they shared in the caption.

In the video, Tristyn says, “We’ve been keeping a secret for a really, really, really long time.” The couple appear to be announcing their pregnancy, but all is not as it seems.

As she rubs what many thought was her pregnant tummy, the camera pulls back to reveal Travis and Taylor. Tristyn excitedly announces, “They’re having a baby!”

Taylor commented, “Adding another little one to our family ❤️❤️ I know this got some people 😂.”

One fan wrote, “Tristyn you tricked me!! 😂 hahahaha congrats to your family!”

“Congratulations!!! For a second I thought it was you guys,” another fan noted.

Fans shared messages of congratulations, with one writing, “That’s amazing!! 🙏🏻🙌🏻 Congratulations to them and to you guys getting a new niece or nephew!! ❤️”

“Fooled me for a second,” one fan shared. “Congratulations to all of you.”