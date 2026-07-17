‘Renovation Aloha’ Stars Kamohai & Tristyn Kalama Had ‘No Clue’ Their Catchphrase Would Become So Popular

Kamohai and Tristyn Kalama are well known for their gorgeous home renovations on “Renovation Aloha,” but they also created one of the show’s most memorable catchphrases without realizing it. Now, the HGTV stars are bringing it back with their take on the viral “preparing for a Netflix documentary” social media trend.

‘Renovation Aloha’ Stars Kamohai & Tristyn Kalama’s Famous Catchphrase Shines in Social Media Trend

On July 16, the couple took to Instagram with a clip of them surrounded by their crew, with Tristyn standing on a box, as they begin to film their HGTV show.

Text over the video notes, “Us preparing for our Netflix documentary on how to not raise little [expletive].”

They write in the caption, “By popular demand 🤣… We had no clue how popular this phrase would end up being!”

The previous day, Tristyn took to Instagram Stories and asked fans to vote on which topic to address for the fun social media trend, allowing fans to vote for a variety of options. The clear winner was their blunt parenting motto.

The quote became one of the HGTV show’s most memorable recurring moments, appearing in the opening as Tristyn explains the couple’s parenting philosophy.

Fans flooded the comments section to share their love for the funny line.

One fan shared, “So popular that I was once telling my 7-year-old daughter (and major fan of your show) that we just wanted her to grow up and be a good person. To which her response was, ‘Yeah, you don’t want to raise [expletive]!'”

“We record every show but never fast forward through the opening,” another fan noted. “That phrase is what we look forward to every episode.”

Another commenter wrote, “My wife and I quote that line all the time. Best line not bleeped on TV.”

Others shared their love for the delivery, with one fan noting, “It’s the little laugh that Kamohai has when he repeats it that gets me every time,” and another adding, “And how they look off camera, like ‘can we say that?’ 😆”

Some fans said that catchphrase made them immediate fans of the couple and the show. “First time I heard her say that I knew y’all were gonna be too much fun to watch,” one person commented.

“First off, it’s my favorite statement EVER on television. Also, from that moment I knew I needed to watch you guys because you’re as real as it gets,” another fan wrote.

One fan shared, “I love that HGTV kept that in the intro! 🤣”

Kamohai & Tristyn Kalama’s Kids Get in on the Social Media Fun

The couple’s kids are often seen in their Instagram posts having fun with their parents.

On June 22, Kamohai and Tristyn took to Instagram with a cute family video of them lip syncing about who let the dogs out.

The kids lip sync confusion over mom and dad asking, “You ready to let the dogs out,” then the HGTV stars recite some of the 2000 Baha Men hit “Who Let the Dogs Out.”

The video serves as a fun introduction of their adorable new family member. “We got Biggy Boy a puppy!” they shared in the caption.

“🐶💙 Koa Bule Bear Kalama,” they added.

The new puppy, Koa Bule Bear, joined their French Bulldog, who is named Biggy Smalls.