Jason De Puy’s Strategy With Angela Murray Could Shape the “Big Brother 28” Game

Jason De Puy is wasting no time making strategic connections in the “Big Brother 28” house. One of his earliest relationships could have a major impact on the game.

Live feed conversations this week highlighted Jason’s approach to building trust with fellow houseguests. This included returning player Angela Murray. Meanwhile, alliances continue to take shape during the opening days of the season.

On the live feeds Jason, also known to “RuPaul’s Drag Race” fans as Salina EsTitties, formed an early bond with Angela. They connected through personal conversations about life outside the game.

As information from those conversations began circulating through the house, Angela questioned whether Jason’s approach was part of his overall strategy. This prompted one of the first significant gameplay discussions of the season.

Early Relationships Are Already Influencing the Game

Building trust quickly has long been one of the most important parts of succeeding on “Big Brother.” In particular, this is true during the opening weeks, when alliances are still forming.

According to the live feeds, Jason later discussed his social game with fellow houseguest Drew Campbell. As a result, Angela began to reassess how she viewed their connection.

After learning about those conversations, Angela shared her thoughts on the live feeds. She emphasized that her focus remains on winning the competition.

“I’m not here to make good TV. I’m here to f—ing win,” she said.

Jason’s Social Game Could Be One to Watch

Whether Jason’s relationship-building proves to be an effective strategy remains to be seen. However, it has already become part of the conversation among several houseguests.

With the season still in its early stages, every new alliance and conversation has the potential to reshape the game. If Jason continues relying on his social connections, his strategy could become one of the defining storylines of “Big Brother 28.”

New episodes of “Big Brother 28” air Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays on CBS, with live feeds available on Paramount+.