‘Big Brother’ Season 28 Veto Shakes Up Dee Valladares’ HOH

The first Power of Veto competition of “Big Brother” Season 28 has already shaken up the game.

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After Head of Household Dee Valladares nominated Mallory Aurichio, Yash Patel and Taylor Brown for eviction, one of her original nominees secured safety. This forced the season’s first replacement nomination ahead of Thursday’s live eviction.

Veto Changes the Block

It was revealed during Wednesday evening’s episode that Mallory won the season’s first Power of Veto. She removed herself from the chopping block.

At Monday’s Veto meeting, Dee named Ashley Trail as the replacement nominee.

That leaves Ashley, Yash, and Taylor competing for safety in Thursday’s live Blockbuster competition. One of the three is set to become the first houseguest evicted from Season 28.

Several players were unavailable to be nominated after earning safety during the premiere. These include Rome Seymour, Chuk Anyanwu, and Jason De Puy.

Crossovers Alliance Takes Control

The move further solidified the influence of the Crossovers alliance, which currently consists of Dee, fellow “Survivor” alum Rick Devens, returning “Big Brother” player Angela Murray, Barrett Pfeiffer, and Drew Campbell.

The alliance has controlled the game through the opening week. In addition, Dee’s Head of Household reign gave the group significant influence over the first eviction.

Ashley, like Barrett, began the game as one of the contestants left without a team during the opening Head of Household competition. Dee reportedly considered nominating Ashley initially. However, she ultimately targeted Yash instead.

New Alliances Begin Forming

While the Crossovers alliance currently holds the power, several other groups have quietly emerged throughout the house.

Entertainment Weekly reported that Jason De Puy has been pitching a plan to target the returning reality TV veterans, including Rick, Dee, and Angela. Jason argued that eliminating the experienced players would give the newcomers a better chance to shape the season.

“The sooner we get them out, the sooner the game becomes ours,” Jason said, according to the outlet.

Jason also identified Rick as his top target. He suggested the “Survivor” fan favorite has already become one of the most influential players in the house.

Meanwhile, multiple alliances have begun taking shape, including the Red Corner, Mama’s Angels, the Court Jesters, and the Love Triangle. However, not all of them have appeared on the CBS broadcasts.

With alliances continuing to multiply and the first eviction looming, the battle lines for “Big Brother” Season 28 are beginning to take shape.