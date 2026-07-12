Who Won the First Power of Veto Competition on ‘Big Brother 28,’ & Who Are the Week 1 Nominees?

The first week of “Big Brother 28” has already delivered a major shakeup, and a showmance, after the season’s inaugural Power of Veto competition changed the outlook for the first eviction. The following contains spoilers from the Paramount + “Big Brother” Live Feeds that have yet to air in the traditionally edited airings.

As fans saw on the live feeds, Mallory Aurichio, secured the first Power of Veto victory of the season. Because one of Head of Household Dee Valladares‘ original nominees won the competition, the Week 1 nominations are now expected to change before eviction night.

CBS has not yet aired the competition or the veto ceremony, so viewers following only the televised episodes will see the results later this week.

Mallory Wins the First Power of Veto

The Power of Veto is one of the game’s most influential competitions, allowing the winner to remove a nominee from the eviction block. The houseguests mentioned that Mallory was one of the target options for this week. Due to Mallory winning the POV, she has saved herself from that fate.

According to spoiler reports, Mallory captured the first veto of Season 28 after competing against the other selected houseguests. Because she was also one of “Survivor” winner, Dee Valladares’, original nominees, she now has the opportunity to save herself from eviction.

If Mallory uses the veto on herself, which is widely expected, Dee will be required to nominate another houseguest before the first live eviction. The replacement nominee has not yet been revealed, leaving the rest of the house waiting to see who could become the season’s newest target.

The veto ceremony has not yet taken place, meaning the official nomination lineup for eviction night remains incomplete.

Current Alliance Chart depicting the closest relationships in the house (to the best of my knowledge) #BB28 pic.twitter.com/CagDASVQ4N— Barrett’s Reasonable Lawyer (@BillyBiggs_) July 11, 2026

Yash, Taylor & Mallory Were Dee’s Initial Nominees

Following her Head of Household victory, Dee Valladares made the season’s first nominations by placing Yash Patel, Taylor Williams and Mallory Aurichio on the block.

The nominations marked the beginning of the strategic game, forcing houseguests to campaign, solidify alliances and evaluate where they stand during the opening week.

🚨 Melody and Barrett have been picked to play in the Veto competition alongside HOH Dee and nominees Mallory, Taylor, and Yash! #BigBrother #BigBrotherBuzz pic.twitter.com/cAC3ZRgc0z— Big Brother Buzz #BB28 (@BBigBrotherBuzz) July 11, 2026

Mallory’s veto victory has dramatically changed those plans. Rather than choosing between her original nominees, Dee must now decide which remaining houseguest will take the vacant seat on the nomination block if the veto is used.

Week 1 replacement nominees often become key figures in the game’s early strategy, as last-minute decisions can reshape alliances and expose previously hidden relationships.

Dee’s Replacement Nominee Could Reshape the First Week

With the veto ceremony still ahead, much of the attention inside the “Big Brother 28” house has shifted toward Dee’s next move.

The first replacement nomination of any season frequently provides insight into a Head of Household’s closest allies, biggest concerns and long-term strategy. Dee’s decision could reveal where early alliances have formed and which players she considers the greatest threats moving forward.

As the house prepares for the veto ceremony, every conversation carries added importance. Houseguests will continue making their case for safety while trying to avoid becoming Dee’s replacement nominee.

For now, Mallory’s Power of Veto victory has guaranteed one thing: the Week 1 nominations will not remain the same. Fans will now be watching closely to see who ultimately joins Yash Patel on the block before the season’s first eviction.