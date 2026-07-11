Two “Big Brother 28” Houseguests Share a Kiss on the Live Feeds, Confirming the Season’s First Showmance

Only days into “Big Brother 28,” fans already believe the season’s first showmance may be taking shape with romance brewing on the live feeds after the two share a kiss and a bed.

Live feed viewers have spent the opening days watching relationships develop inside the house, and much of the attention has centered on Lyric Medeiros and Rome Seymour. Their growing connection has prompted widespread discussion across social media, where many fans have begun referring to the pair as the season’s first potential showmance.

While neither houseguest has officially labeled their relationship, several interactions captured on the live feeds have fueled speculation that the two are becoming increasingly close. As always in the “Big Brother” house, personal relationships can quickly evolve into strategic partnerships, making every new connection worth watching.

Fans Notice Lyric and Rome Spending More Time Together

Throughout the first several days of the game, Lyric and Rome have frequently been seen talking, laughing and spending time together around the house. Their interactions have not gone unnoticed by live feed viewers, who have continued to share clips and commentary online.

Although close friendships often form during the opening week, many fans believe the chemistry between Lyric and Rome stands out from the rest of the house. Their conversations have appeared comfortable, playful and increasingly frequent, leading viewers to wonder whether a romantic connection could develop as the season progresses.

Neither contestant has publicly confirmed any romantic interest, and the relationship remains in its earliest stages. Even so, longtime “Big Brother” fans know that the first showmance often becomes one of the defining storylines of the summer.

As more live feed footage becomes available, viewers will continue monitoring whether the pair’s relationship grows stronger or shifts into a purely strategic alliance.

Early Showmances Can Quickly Change the Game

Showmances have played a major role throughout “Big Brother” history, sometimes helping contestants reach the end of the game while also making them larger targets.

A close relationship can provide emotional support, additional trust and a built-in ally during the unpredictable opening weeks. At the same time, obvious pairs often attract unwanted attention from other houseguests who recognize the voting power that comes with a strong duo.

Because alliances are still taking shape, every relationship inside the house carries added importance. Whether Lyric and Rome ultimately become an official showmance or remain close allies, their growing bond could influence nominations, voting blocs and future strategic decisions.

Many of the franchise’s most memorable seasons have featured couples whose relationships extended well beyond the game, while others have seen early showmances collapse under the pressure of competition.

The ‘Big Brother 28’ House Is Already Delivering Drama

The possible showmance is just one of several storylines emerging during the opening week of “Big Brother 28.”

This season introduced the new “Time Trip” theme, placing houseguests inside a home inspired by different eras of history while incorporating futuristic design elements throughout the set. Fans have also closely followed the first Head of Household competition, the formation of early alliances and shifting social dynamics as contestants settle into the game.

With live feeds now providing around-the-clock access to the house, viewers are expected to continue analyzing every conversation and interaction. New alliances, rivalries and relationships often emerge rapidly during the first few weeks, making this one of the most unpredictable stretches of the season.

Whether Lyric Medeiros and Rome Seymour become the first official showmance of “Big Brother 28” remains to be seen. For now, however, their growing friendship has become one of the biggest talking points among live feed viewers, and fans will be watching closely to see where the relationship goes next.