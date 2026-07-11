How to Listen to Val Chmerkovskiy’s New ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Podcast

“Dancing With the Stars” pro Val Chmerkovskiy and season 34 competitor Danielle Fishel are bringing a very special treat to fans.

As “The Next Pro” premiere looms, Val and Danielle will provide commentary, recap episodes, and give their own thoughts and opinions on each episode.

Fans can’t wait to hear insider opinions. Read on to learn more about Val Chmerkovskiy and Danielle Fishel’s new project.

Val Chmerkovskiy & Danielle Fishel Team Up For a New DWTS Podcast

’90s icon Danielle Fishel is an incredibly busy woman these days. When she’s not podcasting or competing on “Dancing With the Stars,” she’s also a wife and mother. But now that “The Next Pro” premieres this week, she and Val Chmerkovskiy are bringing their own flavor to a new podcast, “Stepping on Toes.”

“Starting Tuesday, check out @daniellefishel and @valentin as they recap the brand new @dancingwiththestars The Next Pro competition series, premiering Monday 7/13 on @abc, and viewable on @disneyplus / @hulu the following day. Hear from a dance expert (and Val 😉) as they breakdown every move, and find who will be joining the ballroom this upcoming season…” the “Boy Meets World” actress captioned a new Instagram post.

“Dancing With the Stars” fans are always hungry for more content. Chmerkovskiy and Fishel’s new show seemed like the perfect option for eager fans.

“So excited for this!!! 😍” Val’s wife Jenna Johnson wrote in the comments. Plenty of other DWTS pros and competitors voiced their support, including Danielle’s season 34 partner, Pasha Pashkov.

“This is so great!!! Congratulations Val!!! Can’t wait to see!! 👏🎉👏🎉👏” an excited fan wrote in the comments.

“She’s so good at this and I’m glad that’s being recognized! Booked and busy!” another fan chimed in.

Robert Irwin Returns to Host the New Spin-Off

Reigning champion Robert Irwin won hearts around the world when he finished in first place during season 34. He forged strong friendships with many of his fellow competitors, including Danielle Fishel. After he won the competition, he sent the “Boys Meets World” star a stunning bouquet.

“I was so happy for Robert. I don’t know how it’s possible he keeps one-upping himself and becoming more and more amazing,” Fishel shared with Entertainment Weekly. “But he actually sent me a giant bouquet of flowers after he won. So I texted him and said, ‘How are you real, sir?’ And [the flowers] arrived on his birthday. I was like, ‘This man is just too much.’ He’s just the sweetest. I absolutely love him so much.”

Robert Irwin feels excited to blend his two worlds: Australia and dancing. They filmed an episode of “The Next Pro” at his zoo, much to his young niece’s delight.

“Family to me is everything,” Irwin told E! News. “When I can do a project like [‘The Next Pro’], which is a family-based show, amongst my family and my dance family, it was very special.”

“Stepping on Toes” will be available to stream on most listening platforms, including iHeartRadio. New episodes premiere on Tuesdays after “The Next Pro” on Monday nights.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 begins this fall on ABC.