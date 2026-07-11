Why Robert Irwin Says He Just Won a Bunch of ‘Cool Uncle Points’

The reigning “Dancing With the Stars” champion Robert Irwin insists he’s a “cool uncle.”

During season 34, fans loved learning more about Robert Irwin’s journey and how his family carries on his father’s legacy. Since “The Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin passed away in 2006, the family has grown. Bindi Irwin married Chandler Powell in 2020. They welcomed a daughter, Grace, in 2021.

Robert Irwin loves being a conservationist, but he also loves being Grace’s “cool” uncle. See what he shared in a new interview.

Robert Irwin Adores Being an Uncle to Little Grace

Though Robert Irwin has proved he can safely handle a carpet python constricting his neck, his niece is more impressed with his dance skills.

From the very first episode of DWTS season 34, Irwin made it abundantly clear he was passionate about two things: his family and wildlife protection. After winning the season alongside Witney Carson, he’s also become quite fond of ballroom dance.

Apparently, being a skilled dancer has earned Robert Irwin plenty of brownie points at home.

“Uncle Robert has earned some further cool points because now I can teach Grace how to dance,” the DWTS champion told E! News. “She’s very happy about that.”

Irwin hosts the spin-off show, “The Next Pro,” and shot an episode at the Australia Zoo. Grace was completely enamored with the process and wanted to learn all the new steps.

“Every day I get back from shooting and Grace, my little niece, is like, ‘OK, teach me how to do the jive. Teach me how to do the tango,'” the 22-year-old explained. “She’s very little, so it’s a little bit challenging, but she’s such a bright and happy kid.”

The Irwin family made several appearances in the ballroom last season to cheer on Robert Irwin. At the end of the day, he knows they’re his biggest supporters.

“Family to me is everything,” Irwin told the outlet. “When I can do a project like [‘The Next Pro’], which is a family-based show, amongst my family and my dance family, it was very special.”

He added that “The Next Pro” was one of “the greatest things” he ever took part in.

The Australian Conservationist Hosts ‘The Next Pro’ Starting on Monday Night

All year long, ABC has teased “Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro.” Reigning champion Robert Irwin hosts the series while ballroom legends Mark and Shirley Ballas serve as judges. The spin-off follows 12 talented dancers competing to be the next pro on DWTS.

Some of the competitors hail from “So You Think You Can Dance,” such as Stephani Sosa, Ezra Sosa’s older sister. Other names vying for a spot on the show include “DWTS: Juniors” pro Jake Monreal, one of Derek Hough’s touring dancers, Selena Hamilton, and former “Strictly Come Dancing” pro AJ Pritchard. Without a doubt, the competition is going to be incredibly fierce.

“Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro” premieres Monday night on ABC with Robert Irwin hosting each episode. Season 35 begins on the network this fall.