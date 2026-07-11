Bobby Bones Defends John Stamos After Controversial DWTS Comments

“Dancing With the Stars” season 27 champion Bobby Bones is coming to John Stamos’ defense after his controversial comments about the show.

On a recent episode of “The BobbyCast,” Stamos insisted he would never compete on DWTS. The “Full House” star says the casting department reaches out to him every year, and he always turns them down. To push the envelope further, Stamos said “Dancing With the Stars” is only successful when it makes the celebrity contestants look like fools.

Many listeners took issue with the comments, especially Bobby Bones’ dance partner, Sharna Burgess. Days after the podcast premiered, Bobby Bones is sticking up for John Stamos. Former DWTS Pro Sharna Burgess Jumps to Bobby Bones’ Defense After John Stamos Comments

Bobby Bones Asks For ‘Justice’ For John Stamos

While the interview touched on many topics, John Stamos expressed outrage that his “Fuller House” co-star, Juan Pablo Di Pace, didn’t win. Many readily agreed he was the most talented dancer on the show, but that isn’t always what wins “Dancing With the Stars.”

Immediately after the John Stamos interview went live, listeners had strong reactions. On her Instagram stories, Sharna Burgess expressed her own disappointment.

“‘Tell me you don’t watch the show without telling me you don’t watch the show,” Sharna concluded her speech. “That is the last thing ‘Dancing With the Stars’ is about.”

While many listeners readily agreed with the dancer, Bobby Bones wants fans to take it easy on John Stamos.

“Justice for @johnstamos” Bones captioned his Instagram post.

“Hey everybody, it’s Bobby,” the 46-year-old uploaded a text-based image. “Quick reminder before the internet sprains something,. Before anyone comes after Uncle Jesse… have mercy!!! John Stamos was clearly kidding in our ‘Dancing With the Stars’ chat on my show ‘The BobbyCast.’ That was playful banter, not shade.”

“If you’re reacting to a headline and not the actual conversation, that’s like reviewing a movie after watching the trailer,” Bones continued. “I love John. The vibe was laughs, not insults. Watch the full thing, then we’ll talk. It’s available on Netflix or podcast audio.”

Followers React to the ‘Justice For John Stamos’ Message

Bobby Bones didn’t directly mention Sharna Burgess by name, but fans thought his message was targeted. His and Sharna’s win was so controversial at the time that Bobby Bones eventually returned his Mirrorball trophy. In the years following their win, the Australian dancer has always fiercely defended his time on “Dancing With the Stars.”

“This is a lesson for everything in our world right now. Read or watch everything before you make an opinion and share it with the world,” one listener wrote in the Instagram comments.

“Watched it on Netflix and enjoyed every minute of it. I don’t understand why people have to be such jerks and twist everything. Great interview,” another chimed in.

“100% have to listen to the whole thing to understand the banter between you 2 and the dry comedic back and forth – justice for @johnstamos for sure!!!” someone else added.

“Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro” premieres this Monday night on ABC. Season 35 kicks off this September.