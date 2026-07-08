John Stamos Reveals The Moment His Relationship With Bob Saget Changed

John Stamos recently reflected on his relationship with his former “Full House” co-star, the late Bob Saget.

On a podcast called “Bobby Bones Presents: The Bobbycast,” the actor said he was excited about collaborating with Saget and Dave Coulier on the television show because of their comedy backgrounds.

“I love stand-up comedy. I’m obsessed with stand-up comedy,” he said.



“I try to befriend any great comic out there. I can’t do it, but I’m fascinated by the structure, how you guys construct a joke — the science, the math behind the economy of words,” Stamos elaborated, PEOPLE reported. “I’m just fascinated by it. So getting to work with those guys was incredible from that standpoint.”

How Stamos Differed From Coulier, Saget in Filming ‘Full House’

Stamos said the two other funnymen on the show had a different idea of how to approach filming the series.

“I was coming from, I just did a show with Jack Klugman, who’s a famous sitcom guy, and so I was coming to it with more of an actor’s point of view of these scenes and trying to work these scenes,” Stamos explained. “And the guys were just trying to make the guys, the crew, laugh and whatever that was about.”

“It was distracting for a lot of it, and [Saget and I] didn’t get along at all for the first couple of years,” Stamos said.

How Stamos, Saget and Coulier Eventually Bonded

However, all three of the men became close after particularly challenging circumstances. “Bob’s sister got scleroderma, which he spent the rest of his life advocating and raising money for this horrific disease,” Stamos said. “Dave’s sister got cancer, and my sister was diagnosed with a brain tumor. And so all of a sudden, we weren’t three guys on a show. We were three brothers grieving our sisters,” he continued. He explained that both Coulier’s and Saget’s sisters passed away, while his sister survived.

As they were mentally coping with the illnesses in their respective families, tides turned.

“We became really close then, and then we just realized that there was a lot to learn from each other, I think. And I had a lot to learn. I learned a lot from those guys,” Stamos said.

“But then Bob, we just ended up being best friends,” Stamos said. “And then we were just there for each other through all the ups and downs of life — divorces and marriages. But I just loved him so dearly, and it was such a tragic loss.”

Fans of comedy and the family show were shocked when Saget passed away in 2022 at the age of 65.

“Just one day, in a blink of an eye, he was gone. He was so bombastic with his love. He would text you 50 times a day and then call you 20 times to make sure you got the text, and then leave a message,” Stamos said. “He was that kind of guy, so losing him has been… life is just not as funny.”