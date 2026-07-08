Former Reality Star Passes Away at 36 After Heart Condition- She Will Be Missed

Fans of A&E’s series “Born This Way” are mourning the passing of one of the show’s former stars, Cristina Sanz. The series, which focused on people with Down syndrome, launched in December 2015 before ending its run in 2019. Sanz was only 36 when she passed away.

TMZ confirmed Sanz’s death on July 8. Her parents, Mariano and Beatriz, spoke to the outlet, revealing that the former “Born This Way” star went into cardiac arrest on July 6 while in attendance at her day program. She was then rushed to a nearby hospital but ultimately passed away.

Currently, her parents have not provided information about funeral plans for Sanz.

Tributes Are Pouring In For Cristina Sanz

Sanz appeared in all four seasons of “Born This Way,” warming the hearts of the show’s millions of viewers. As a result, fans are paying tribute to her on social media. One person said, “I’m so sad; it made me cry when I heard the news. She was such a beautiful person. I’ll miss her smile at the gym.”

Someone else said, “There are no words. Cristina will always have a special place in my heart.” Another fan wrote, “I am so sorry. The last few pictures were great. I worked with Mario at the state for special ed. Please relay my condolences.”

A different person wrote, “This is heartbreaking. My dear Cristina, it had been an honor sharing the kitchen with you, and I will miss you. My condolences to your family.”

Someone else discussed Sanz’s legacy and how her sharing her story helped their kids. They wrote, “Yeah, this hurts. 10 years ago when I got the diagnosis that our son would be born with Down Syndrome, I spent many months crying and scared. One of my work friends told me to go watch Born This Way because it was just a good perspective.”

The tribute continued, “Not only was that show beautiful and a saving grace, but Christina and specifically her parents were the ones who made me feel hope and gave me some peace.



Christina was intuitive and beautiful and brave. She seemed to light up a room.🌹

Her parents were so candid and purposeful and everything they did and laid out their life so the people like me could have a frame of reference. I’m thinking of her parents and sending all my love.”

A Facebook user wrote, “Omg no way. I loved her on the show. I have a son who is 20 with Down syndrome, and this is what scares me. She had such a beautiful soul and was so feisty.”

Lastly, another person stated, “She was so full of life. Loved watching her love story. RIP. My sympathies to her family.”

She Will Never Be Forgotten

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As mentioned, “Born This Way” went off the air in 2019. However, fans have fond memories of her time on the show. Per PEOPLE, this includes her relationship with Angel, whom she married in 2018 during a special wedding episode.

However, they divorced in 2021, citing the COVID-19 lockdowns as a leading factor in their split. She will be missed. Fans can stream “Born This Way” on the A&E platform as well as Prime Video.