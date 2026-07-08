Derek and Hayley Hough Vulnerably Reveal Why They Shared Their Pregnancy Loss Story

“Dancing With the Stars” legend Derek Hough and wife Hayley Hough are the proud parents of a five-month-old baby girl, Everley. But it wasn’t a easy path to parenthood for the beloved couple.

Derek and Hayley recently opened up about suffering a devastating pregnancy loss before welcoming their daughter.

Houghs’ Heartbreak

Play

Derek and Hayley publicly shared their personal story of pregnancy loss in October 2025 in a tribute video to their baby who “never made it earthside.” Now, the “So You Think You Can Dance” alum explained her reason for going public with the heartbreak.

“It was honestly another one of those situations where I was like, truthfully like just hearing it from one person, it might make somebody feel a little more seen and heard and feel less alone because that was actually what helped us the most through our loss,” she explained during a recent interview with Parade. “Hearing our friends come to us and tell us about their losses and what might have helped them. And honestly, there’s truthfully nothing that can help you through something like that. It’s the deepest heartbreak you will ever feel in your life.”

The “Grey’s Anatomy” actress continued, “But hearing their stories made us feel just a little more comfort. It made us feel a little more seen, and we’re like, okay, we’re not alone in this. There’s so many, unfortunately, so many people that experienced that heartbreak. So, we were like, we want to, once again, we want to share this just to help whoever might be able to hear us and feel less alone.”

Derek — who has been a part of the “Dancing With the Stars” franchise for nearly two decades — added, “It’s part of our story, but it’s also a moment of uh reflecting back on our little one that we lost and then also honoring our our beautiful girl that is here now.”

Everley Hough

After opening up about their miscarriage, Derek and Hayley welcomed daughter Everley in December 2025.

“There are some things in life that change you forever. For us, this is one of those things. A chapter of love, loss, heartbreak, and everything in between,” they shared in October. “As we are now in October, Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, we share this part of our story to honor our baby that never made it earthside. One in four pregnancies end in miscarriage, a silent heartbreak so many families know, and one we unfortunately had to experience. As we share this, know that there’s a rainbow not far behind.”

Despite the heartbreak, the new parents were thrilled to announce the arrival of their baby girl.

“Every step of our lives has led us to you. Our hearts have been cracked wide open and our world is forever changed,” they shared in a joint post following her birth.

According to Derek and Hayley, it took days following her birth to decide on a name, with the new day worrying that she had “too many Es” in her name.

“I love it. I love it so much,” Hayley gushed about the name. “But yes, she was five days old when we finally gave her the name.”