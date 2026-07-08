Heidi Klum Reveals a ‘Project Runway’ Judges Secret ‘We’re Very Surprised’

Judges of “Project Runway” like Heidi Klum will crown a season 22 winner. Last season’s winner earned $200,000, a Council of Fashion Designers of America mentorship, a spread in Elle, and representation from Agentry PR.

The new season starts on July 9 on Freeform. The episodes stream on Hulu and Disney+ after the premiere. Heidi Klum revealed a behind-the-scene secret of how little the judges know about the designers while filming.

Who Are the ‘Project Runway’ Season 22 Judges?

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Christian Siriano is back as a mentor for the contestants. Klum, Nina Garcia, Law Roach, and Tyra Banks are judging this season. The German model revealed how the show tries to keep things fair with judging while filming.

“When we see the looks come down the catwalk, we don’t know who the designer is, and sometimes we’re very surprised,” Klum told Us Weekly. “I feel like a lot of people don’t know that. And then there are things I only see later, when the show is cut.” The judges don’t get to see the contestants’ personalities.

“Then you really see how some of the designers are, and the beef between them,” she continued. “In front of us, everyone is always sweet and then you see it and you’re like, ‘Wow, this person is very snarky, and this one is actually very sweet!’ It’s always interesting to see when it’s cut together.”

Season 22’s trailer already teases some potential personality clashes. “Tell me you’re desperate for attention without telling me you’re desperate for attention,” Andriy Volkov said in the trailer.

Banks and Law Roach will also disagree. The celebrity stylist told the producer that she overstepped. “No, you’re overstepping,” Banks responded.

‘Project Runway’ Season 22 Has Familiar Faces

Disney Dani Bennett, Robby Crone, Plane Jane, Joseph McRae (left to right)

The next season shows Plane Jane, born Andrew Dunayevskiy, from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 16. The drag queen is known for getting into arguments. She competed on “House of Villains” season 3 because of her personality.

Bao Tranchi from Netflix’s “Next in Fashion” is also competing this season. Tranchi tied second place with Deontré Hancock in season 2. Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, Jennifer Lopez, and more celebrities have worn her body-conscious designs.

Joseph McRae from season 21 is back for another shot at the prize. He was in ninth place last year.

Klum talked about missing Tim Gunn in the new Us Weekly interview. “I know a lot of fans miss my television husband, Tim [Gunn], who I also miss dearly,” she said. “I totally get it. But I also have to say it’s been a blast doing it with Christian, especially when I come into my dressing room, and sometimes I’m like, ‘Oh, what am I gonna wear?’ And then there’s literally a rack full of gorgeous things.”

The trailer teased exciting guest judges. Ciara, Niecy Nash, Ice Spice, Kiernan Shipka, Nina Dobrev, Winnie Harlow and Julianne Hough sit with the other judges. Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner of the Giggly Squad podcast also meet the cast.

“Project Runway” premieres on July 9 at 9:30 p.m. on Freeform. The episodes stream on Hulu and Disney+ after the premiere.