When Does ‘Project Runway’ Season 22 Start & Where to Watch It

Our summer is going to be heating up soon, as the “Project Runway” Season 22 premiere kicks off on Freeform. It has had many homes, from Bravo to Lifetime, but now, it airs and streams with a few other networks. We have 22 of the fashion world’s most ambitious designers competing for the title, as “Project Runway” 2026 promises to be the biggest season yet. So, when does “Project Runway” Season 22 start?

Find out the details about the season premiere below in our “Project Runway” spoilers.

When Is the ‘Project Runway’ Season 22 Premiere?

We have almost arrived at another season of the reality TV design competition. The show announced it would be back for Season 22 on Freeform.

For this new season, “Project Runway” will premiere on Thursday, July 9, at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT. New episodes will air every Thursday on Freeform and then be available to stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

Host & Judges for Season 22

While there will be some new faces in the design room, there will definitely be some familiar faces back on the runway. For “Project Runway” Season 22, all of the Season 21 judges — Heidi Klum, Nina Garcia, and Law Roach — will be back. Heidi, of course, will be serving as host for the new season.

We will also see the return of Christian Siriano. He will, once again, serve as a mentor for these new designers. He will be there to guide them through each week’s challenges and help them in the design room.

ABC announced that supermodel and entrepreneur Tyra Banks will be joining Season 22 as a recurring judge. In addition, guest judges lined up for the new season include:

Ciara

Fausto Puglisi

Ice Spice

Iman

Kiernan Shipka

Niecy Nash

Nina Dobrev

Sergio Hudson

Willy Chavarria

Winnie Harlow

We will also see some cameos throughout “Project Runway” 2026. Those cameos include Becca Bloom, Hannah Berner, Molly Rogers (costume designer on “The Devil Wears Prada 2“), Nara Smith, Nicky Campbell, and Paige DeSorbo.

What Does the Winner Get?

These 22 designers are hoping to make it to the finale and be named the winner of “Project Runway” Season 22. We have a long journey before we get to that point.

However, what does the designer get if they make it all that way and win? The winner’s prize does vary from season to season, but for Season 21, the winner got a cash prize of $200,000. In addition, they received a year-long mentorship with the Council of Fashion Designers of America and a spread in Elle magazine.

Who Won ‘Project Runway’ Season 21?

As the premiere for Season 22 is about to air on Freeform, we can take a look back at last season. We had a history-making moment during the “Project Runway” Season 21 finale.

Veejay Floresca was named the winner of Season 21. In doing so, she not only became the first transgender person to win the long-running reality show, but she also became the first Filipino American to win.

It was a historic moment for the show. Floresca will be remembered for her time on the show, which featured a season-long feud with twin contestants Jesus and Antonio Estrada. She also created some compelling, winning designs. Not only did she have an impeccable understanding of fashion, but she also had an undeniable entertainment factor that kept viewers wanting more.

“Project Runway” Season 22 premieres on July 9, at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform, with new episodes available to stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.