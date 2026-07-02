Shep Rose Opens up About Reconnecting With Taylor Ann Green After Her Rumored Return to ‘Southern Charm’

Bravo’s “Southern Charm” stars Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green dated for two years before their split in the summer of 2022. At the season 8 reunion, fans learned that the breakup stemmed from Rose being unfaithful and his unwillingness to commit. Their relationship fallout continued into the following season, and at times, it wasn’t pretty.

However, it appears that Rose and Green are in a much better place today. The news comes after Green’s split from her boyfriend of three years, Gaston Rojas, which she announced in June. Speaking to Us Weekly, Rose shared an honest update on their relationship today.

Shep Rose Reveals Current Status of His Relationship With Taylor Ann Green

“Southern Charm” fans have noticed that exes Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green have recently reconnected following Green’s split from boyfriend Gaston Rojas.

In a new interview with Us Weekly, Rose opened up about reconnecting with his ex after reflecting on their two years together: “She loved me so much and she cared about me so much and I took it for granted and I care about her and her family very much. Thankfully, that relationship stayed somewhat connected.”

Rose told the outlet that Green was “a little bit back” in his life and “very pleased” that the two are in a much better place after a difficult and emotional breakup.

“I thought it was [a] gone forever situation, which I’ve never really had before. I’m, at least, on nice terms with my exes,” Shep said. “We spent so much good time, so much laughter, so much adventure and intimate moments and lovely things.”

He continued, “It’s hard for me to understand how not to honor that with whether you want to call it nostalgia or what have you.”

Green Reveals Whether She Would Get Back Together With Rose

Green opened up about her status with Rose on “The Viall Files” podcast in early June. During the interview she clarified that she and her ex were not dating after host Nick Viall asked whether they had been in contact after her split from Rojas.

“I have,” she began. “And I have seen the rumors we’re getting back together, hooking up again or whatever. And that is not true. Even if I wanted to hook up with Shep again or get back together, I would hope I have a little bit more respect for myself to go from one cheating ex to the other,” she added.

Fans have seen the pair together a handful of times this summer. In an Instagram Story shared on June 8, Rose reunited with Green and her parents to mark the third anniversary of her brother, Worth’s, passing. He also shared an Instagram post showing Green reading his latest memoir alongside Rodrigo Reyes and his fiancé Tyler Dugas.

Green Opens up About Her Breakup With Gaston Rojas

The news of their recent reconnection followed Green’s split from Rojas. She revealed that the couple ended things on the same “The Viall Files” podcast interview. Green believed that Gaston was unfaithful and ended up being the one to break up with him due to “fundamental differences.”

“We had gotten into a silly argument, and I said, ‘I don’t like the way you speak to me. I don’t feel like you speak to me the way you should speak to someone that you love. And I don’t know if I can do this anymore,'” she shared, adding, “So I walked away and got all my stuff out of the house. And I was just like, ‘Be strong in this. You can’t go back. You can’t go back.’ But I was pretty torn.”

Green also shared that Rose believed that Rojas was “holding [her] hostage” because he wanted to reach out to her but was unable to. “I felt very isolated from my friends and definitely people in the cast,” she shared.

But does their reunion mean that Green is returning to “Southern Charm” season 12? The official cast has yet to be revealed; however, a photo shared by Bravo and Cocktails in June sees Green alongside Salley Carson and Reyes at the airport together as they head to their cast trip.