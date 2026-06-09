Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green Reunite, Leaving Fans Wondering Where They Stand

Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green may no longer be together, but a new social media post has fans wondering where their relationship stands today.

On Monday, June 8, the “Southern Charm” star shared a photo featuring himself, Taylor, and her parents as they gathered to remember Taylor’s late brother, Worth Green, on the anniversary of his death. The post quickly caught attention among Bravo fans, many of whom were surprised to see the former couple spending such a meaningful day together.

Alongside the photo, Shep wrote a heartfelt message honoring Worth’s memory.

“Some of the finest people I’ve ever known,” he wrote. “On the anniversary of the fellow rapscallion Worth’s passing. Lots of memories and laughter.”

The image showed Shep seated beside Taylor and her parents during what appeared to be a family meal. While the gathering was centered on remembering Worth, the reunion between Shep and Taylor inevitably sparked conversation among fans who have followed their complicated history both on and off “Southern Charm.”

A Meaningful Reunion Years After Their Split

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Shep and Taylor ended their relationship in 2022 after more than two years together. Their breakup became a major storyline on “Southern Charm,” with both stars openly discussing the challenges that ultimately led to the end of their romance.

Despite the difficult split, Monday’s post highlighted something that has remained consistent over the years: Shep’s close relationship with Taylor’s family and the lasting impact Worth had on those around him.

Worth Green died in 2023 at age 36. Following his death, Taylor frequently shared tributes to her brother and spoke about the profound loss her family experienced.

Shep has also spoken publicly about Worth in the past, describing him as someone he deeply admired. Their friendship developed during Shep’s relationship with Taylor, and it appears that bond has continued to hold significance long after the couple went their separate ways.

Rather than focusing on romance, the post served as a reminder that some connections endure beyond a breakup.

Fans Continue to Question Where They Stand

Even so, fans couldn’t help but take notice of the reunion.

The sight of Shep spending time with Taylor and her family on such a personal occasion naturally raised questions about the current state of their relationship. However, neither Shep nor Taylor suggested that the gathering signaled a romantic reconciliation.

Instead, the post appeared to be centered on honoring Worth’s memory and supporting the people who loved him most.

For longtime viewers of “Southern Charm,” that may be what made the moment so notable. Years after one of the franchise’s most talked-about breakups, Shep and Taylor were once again sharing the same table, not because of cameras or cast obligations, but because of a family connection that has remained important to both of them.

Whether the reunion means anything more remains unclear. What is clear is that on a difficult anniversary, Shep chose to spend the day alongside Taylor and her family, paying tribute to someone who clearly left a lasting mark on all of their lives.