Bravo Reveals First Wave of Fan Fest 2026 Stars: See Who’s Coming to Charleston

Bravo fans officially have their first look at the lineup for this year’s Bravo Fan Fest.

On June 9, Bravo announced the first wave of Bravolebrities set to appear at Bravo Fan Fest Charleston, which takes place Oct. 24 in Charleston, South Carolina. Bravo teased that more Bravolebrities will join the lineup in the coming weeks.

The event marks Bravo Fan Fest’s return after the network previously announced plans for a fan-focused celebration in Charleston before BravoCon returns in 2027.

As expected, the first group of confirmed attendees includes several stars with strong ties to Charleston, along with fan favorites from across the Bravo universe.

Which Bravo Stars Have Been Confirmed for Fan Fest 2026?

Bravo’s first Fan Fest announcement includes stars from “Southern Charm,” “The Real Housewives,” “Below Deck,” and more.

The first wave of confirmed attendees includes:

Craig Conover (“Southern Charm”)

Austen Kroll (“Southern Charm”)

Madison LeCroy (“Southern Charm”)

Molly O’Connell (“Southern Charm”)

Patricia Altschul (“Southern Charm”)

Leva Bonaparte (“Southern Charm” and “Southern Hospitality”)

Melissa Gorga (“The Real Housewives of New Jersey”)

Dolores Catania (“The Real Housewives of New Jersey”)

Bronwyn Newport (“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City”)

Chanel Ayan (“The Real Housewives of Dubai”)

Porsha Williams (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”)

Captain Sandy Yawn (“Below Deck Mediterranean”)

Captain Kerry Titheradge (“Below Deck”)

Rodrigo Reyes (“Southern Charm”)

The Charleston setting makes the heavy “Southern Charm” presence unsurprising. The city has become one of Bravo’s most recognizable destinations thanks to the long-running series and its growing franchise footprint.

Bravo also noted that more Bravolebrities will be announced ahead of the event.

Fans also noticed several major Bravo franchises missing from the first announcement.

The initial lineup does not include stars from RHOBH, RHONY, RHOC, RHOM, or “The Valley,” leading many fans to speculate that some of those Bravolebrities could be part of a future wave of confirmations.

With Bravo already teasing more announcements, fans expect additional Housewives and fan-favorite Bravolebrities to join the lineup before October.

Fans React as Bravo Teases More Names to Come

Bravo A group of Bravo personalities appear on stage during BravoCon Live as fans fill the audience. The image highlights the popularity of Bravo’s fan-focused events as the network prepares for Bravo Fan Fest Charleston 2026 and continues building anticipation with its first round of confirmed Bravolebrities.

Not long after Bravo shared the lineup on Instagram, fans began weighing in on the first round of confirmations.

“Absolutely ICONIC lineup!” one fan wrote.

Another commented, “Chanel better be hosting every carpet!!”

Chanel Ayan herself also joined the conversation, replying to a fan and writing, “I can’t wait to see your city and bringing my sister 😂😂.”

While many fans celebrated the initial lineup, others quickly turned their attention to who Bravo might announce next.

Tickets for Bravo Fan Fest Charleston are scheduled to go on sale Thursday, June 11, with the event set for Oct. 24.

For now, fans have their first look at the guest list, but Bravo has made it clear that more Bravolebrities are still on the way.