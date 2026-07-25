Hallmark 2026 Renewals and Cancellations: 3 Shows Returning, 1 Beloved Series Ends

Hallmark shows have a way of feeling like an old friend, warm, predictable in the best way, and always there when you need a little comfort. So when one of those friends leaves for good, it stings a little more than expected. While the network is renewing three fan-favorite dramas — fans have also said goodbye to one of the network’s most beloved shows. “Hope Valley: 1874,” “Mistletoe Murders“ and “When Calls the Heart“ have all secured new seasons.

Hallmark Jaeda Lily Miller, Kevin McGarry, Hyland Goodrich, Erin Krakow, and Brooke Shields in Season 13, Episode 9 of “When Calls the Heart.”

Meanwhile, the time-traveling family drama “The Way Home“ has concluded its run after four seasons. Several other Hallmark shows, including “Celebrations With Lacey Chabert“ and “Finding Mr. Christmas,” are still awaiting official decisions.

Here is a recap of where Hallmark’s biggest television shows stand in 2026, building excitement for the upcoming seasons in 2026 and 2027.

“Hope Valley: 1874” Renewed for Season 2

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The ‘When Calls the Heart’ prequel will return to Hallmark+ for an eight-episode second season in 2027, giving fans clear details about the upcoming season.

Bethany Joy Lenz leads the series as Rebecca Clarke, a Chicago mother who sets off for the frontier with her 11-year-old daughter in tow. When their wagon breaks down along the way, local rancher Tom Moore, played by Benjamin Ayres, steps in to help.

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Rebecca arrives determined to make it on her own, but the people who welcome her into their world slowly reshape what she imagines for herself and her daughter.

Among them are pioneer Hattie Quinn, played by Jill Hennessy, Hattie’s daughter Olivia, played by Roan Curtis, and Constable Alexander Vaughn, played by Lachlan Quarmby.

“Mistletoe Murders” Renewed for Season 3

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Hallmark’s holiday mystery series will return during the network’s 2026 Countdown to Christmas event. Season 3 will bring viewers back to Fletcher’s Grove for another round of murder, secrets and romance.

Sarah Drew leads the series as Emily Lane, the friendly owner of a Christmas shop whose mysterious past gives her an unusual talent for solving crimes.

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Emily’s investigation into the local killings brings her closer to Detective Sam Wilner, played by Peter Mooney, and their partnership keeps evolving into something more.

But as Sam starts to sense that Emily is holding back a piece of who she really is, that connection may be harder to hold onto than either of them expects.

“When Calls the Heart” Renewed for Season 14

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Hearties can officially plan another trip to Hope Valley. “When Calls the Heart” will return for Season 14 in 2027, according to the show’s official Hallmark page.

Based on Janette Oke’s beloved book series, the long-running drama centers on Elizabeth Thornton, a schoolteacher and single mother played by Erin Krakow, who calls the small frontier town of Hope Valley home.

Through heartbreak, new love, and everything else life throws her way, Elizabeth keeps putting down roots alongside the friends who have become the family she never expected to find.

“The Way Home” Ends After Season 4

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“The Way Home” has closed its final chapter.

Hallmark previously confirmed that Season 4 would be the show’s last, as reported by People in November 2025.

The makers have promised a powerful end to the Landry family’s emotional journey across generations and time. The finale has since aired, bringing the series to an end. Hallmark’s final-season update confirms the four-season run.

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The drama revolves around Kat Landry, played by Chyler Leigh, her daughter Alice, portrayed by Sadie Laflamme-Snow, and Kat’s mother Del, played by Andie MacDowell. Their discovery of a pond capable of carrying them through time allowed the family to confront old tragedies and repair their fractured relationships.

Evan Williams also starred as Elliot, Kat’s childhood friend and steady ally throughout the Landrys’ complicated journey.