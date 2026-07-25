Jonathan Bennett Hilariously Shares Hallmark Tour Bus Life & One Star ‘Understood The Assignment’

Hallmark stars are currently on the epic Hallmark Stars Live tour, and Jonathan Bennett has given fans a hilarious take on life on the road. The soap hunk is one of many fan favorites from the network participating in the event. Bennett featured some of them in his look at tour bus life in a super funny video that had one star understanding the task at hand.

Jonathan Bennett Gives a Look At Hallmark Tour Bus Life

Taking to Instagram, Bennett posted a video of himself on the bus as he revealed what a star like him must take with him for three days of living on a tour bus.

“You gotta bring your entire team,” Bennett said with a serious look on his face. The actor then explained he was going to introduce fans to his people.

First up, his assistant, Hallmark queen Nikki DeLoach, who declared, “Jonathan, I am in the show,” to which he joked, “Okay, sure.” The actor then went on to explain that his assistant, “Nikki”, was there to keep his life organized.

Bennett then gave a closer look at the amazing tour bus before introducing fans to his stylist, Tamera Mowry-Housley. The “General Hospital” star revealed Mowry-Housley was getting his bunk ready for him.

“This is my bunk, and I am not your stylist,” she spilled to him. Bennett stayed in his element playing the super famous guy and insisting Mowry-Housley was probably fangirling over him as he walked away.

Next up, he introduced fans to his personal trainer, Ashley Williams, as he spoke about her getting him in shape for the event. Williams quickly denied being his trainer, but it didn’t faze Bennett, who kept the bus tour moving.

Then Bennett showed fans his agent, Andrew Walker, typing away at a computer. They talked about new deals coming in and what Walker was going to close for the busy actor.

Walker played the part until Bennett was out of earshot and expressed, “Just let him have his moment.” The look on Walker’s face was priceless.

The “Ally My Children” alum kept the schtick going as he moved around the bus, giving one of the most epic tours ever. Once again, Bennett, Walker, Williams, Mowry-Housley, and DeLoach showed they know how to entertain fans, just like they are doing on the Hallmark Live Tour.

In his caption, Bennett revealed the video was simply a way to ask an important question: “What city should we come to next @hallmarkexperiences @hallmarkchannel,” he asked.

Hallmark Fans React to Jonathan Bennett’s Video

It’s no surprise that fans flooded the comments section to weigh in on Bennett’s hilarious bus tour. One fan declared that Walker was “the only one that understood the assignment. 😂”, while another fan wrote “The AGENT!!! 🤣 #classic.”

“You’ve got a topnotch team there! 😂🙌” insisted a fan. Bennett’s husband, Jaymes Vaughan, popped up in the comments to poke fun at his husband, saying, “I get it y’all I live with him 24/7.”

Other fans chimed in to give everyone props on the amazing tour. There’s no question that the Hallmark stars have brought a lot of joy to fans during their live events.