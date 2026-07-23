Jonathan Bennett Hints at Romance & More for His ‘General Hospital’ Character During ‘Hallmark Stars Live’ Tour (Photos)

Hallmark fans got a special treat during the opening night of ‘Hallmark Stars Live’ as Jonathan Bennett shared a few exciting updates about his newest acting role. The first stop of the brand-new live fan tour takes place tonight, Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at the Carteret Performing Arts Center in Carteret, New Jersey. And Bennett was joined by some of his fellow Hallmark stars.

While chatting during the event panel, Bennett opened up about joining the cast of soap opera, “General Hospital,” as Detective Joe Fitzpatrick back in May 2026. And it sounds like viewers have plenty to look forward to. Honestly, it seems like he’s having a great time with the new opportunity. And his enthusiasm definitely came across during the conversation.

EntertainmentNow Nikki DeLoach, Ashley Williams, Andrew Walker, Tamera Mowry-Housley, and Jonathan Bennett onstage at Hallmark Stars Live 2026 in New Jersey

When the discussion turned to his role on ABC’s long-running daytime drama, Bennett couldn’t hide his enthusiasm. “I’m so excited,” he gushed.

He also pointed out that “General Hospital” recently celebrated its 16,000th episode, highlighting just how legendary the series has become.

Bennett admitted that playing a police officer wasn’t something he ever expected to do. Basically saying, “I never thought I would be a cop.”

Fortunately for fans, he teased that there is a lot more ahead for his character.

According to Bennett, there are “some really fun storylines coming up.” And he even predicted that romance will be part of the journey. While he didn’t reveal any specific plot details, the hint alone was enough to get fans excited about what’s next.

Then the conversation took a humorous turn when Bennett talked about filming upcoming scenes.

He shared that he has “a shirtless scene coming up” before quickly realizing that he actually has “a bunch of shirtless scenes coming up.” He even mentioned that staying fit for those scenes is the hardest part.

Let’s be real, Bennett has always had a great sense of humor. And moments like this are a big reason Hallmark fans enjoy seeing him at live events. Between the behind-the-scenes stories and playful personality, it’s easy to see why audiences continue to support everything he does.

‘Hallmark Stars Live’ Continues Its First-Ever Fan Tour

EntertainmentNow Ashley Williams, Andrew Walker, and Tamera Mowry-Housley speak during at Hallmark Stars Live 2026 in New Jersey

Wednesday night’s event also marked the official launch of Hallmark Media’s first-ever ‘Hallmark Stars Live’ tour. And it’s giving fans across several states the opportunity to see their favorite stars in person.

Week one is hosted by Nikki DeLoach and features Jonathan Bennett, Andrew Walker, Ashley Williams, and Tamera Mowry-Housley. The remaining stops on the first leg of the tour include:

Thursday, July 23: Stadium Theatre in Woonsocket, Rhode Island

Friday, July 24: College Street Music Hall in New Haven, Connecticut

Saturday, July 25: Palace Theatre in Albany, New York

Sunday, July 26: Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown, New Jersey

After that, the tour continues with a second group of Hallmark favorites. Nikki DeLoach returns as host alongside Andrew Walker, Ashley Williams, Kimberley Sustad, and Paul Campbell. Week two includes stops in:

July 29: Santander Performing Arts Center in Reading, PA

July 30: Northfield Park RACINO in Northfield, OH

July 31: Fisher Theatre in Detroit, MI

August 1: Genesee Theatre in Waukegan, IL

August 2: Orpheum Theater in Omaha, NE

Yep, it seems like Hallmark is giving fans plenty of chances to experience the event if they weren’t able to attend opening night. Along with cast conversations, behind-the-scenes stories, and audience interaction, the tour is shaping up to be a memorable experience for longtime viewers.

Fans interested in attending one of the remaining shows can find ticket information through the official Hallmark Stars Live website.