Hallmark Hunks Melt Instagram with Shirtless Video & the Comments Are Priceless

Christmas in July doesn’t usually include presents under the tree, but two Hallmark hunks just gave fans quite the gift. On July 23, 2026, longtime Hallmark Channel stars Andrew Walker and Jonathan Bennett had tongues wagging and comments flying as they posted a shirtless Instagram video from the road.

The duo is part of the first-ever Hallmark Stars Live tour, traveling by bus from the Northeast to the Midwest, with live shows in 10 cities. Claiming to simply be reading comments and notes from fans after the first night in Carteret, New Jersey, Walker and Bennett stared at the camera in cream colored sweatpants and no shirts, giving fans a good, long look at the results of all the hard work they’ve been putting in at the gym.

Over their video, as Walker snacked on a meat stick (which feels very wrong to write in this context) and Bennett brushed his teeth, the actors wrote, “Reading your comments from last night’s show as we get ready for tonight.”

Immediately, fans flooded the comment section with hilarious and unhinged remarks, as did some of their Hallmark peers. Benjamin Ayres, for instance, quipped, “That’s a LOT of pepperoni” and Walker replied, “grass fed”

When fan-favorite producer Ryan M. Murphy wrote, “If you can’t find a place to park, you can pull in my driveway,” Hallmark director Ron Oliver, who worked with him on “The Groomsmen” trilogy, shot back, “don’t say that to Bennett.”

Bennett’s husband, Jaymes Vaughan, joked, “I booked my tickets for week 2 to see @paulcampbellofficial”

In the comments, Walker and Bennett had a grand time with fans leaving remarks and questions. When one wrote, “please tell me you are sharing a room,” Bennett replied “a bunk” and Walker added, “we share everything.”

When another fan cutely scolded them by writing, “You know damn right well what you two are doing lol,” Walker deadpanned, “reading comments 🤓”

Someone with acute attention to detail quipped, “It’s the matching undrwear for me!” and Bennett responded that Walker “stole mine.”

Andrew Walker & Jonathan Bennett Are Having a Hot Boy Summer

Both Walker and Bennett have been putting in the work this summer, dedicated to their fitness, so they had every right to show off the results.

Bennett told the crowd during the first night of the Hallmark Stars Live tour that he’s had to focus on getting fit since he has shirtless scenes on “General Hospital,” which he joined as a cast member earlier this year.

On July 7, his hubby posted a candid video at the gym as Bennett worked out and wrote, “I made him take the job for the health insurance but this sure is a nice perk”

Meanwhile, Walker recently told EntertainmentNow he and his wife, Cassandra, have made it a priority to workout every morning, no matter where they are or what’s on the schedule.

“We work out every single morning, no matter how we feel,” Walker said, noting that they even kept their morning routine going during their 2026 summer vacation to Spain with sons West, 11, and Wolf, 6. “You know, we get up, we go to the gym. Our kids know that’s our morning routine, and that’s their time to be on their iPads or do whatever they want to do — draw, color, whatever.”

He confirmed he’d continue to workout each morning during the tour, which lasts through August 2. Host Nikki DeLoach, actress Ashley Williams, and Walker are on the road for the full two weeks. Bennett and Tamera Mowry-Housley will be on the road for the first week while Paul Campbell and Kimberley Sustad will join them for the second week. For locations and ticket information, check out the Hallmark Stars Live website.