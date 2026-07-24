Emily Ratajkowski, 35, Stuns in Tiny Leopard Bikini During Beach Day With Son

Emily Ratajkowski turned heads during a sun-soaked getaway in Mallorca, Spain. The model joins celebrities like Adele, who have recently embraced stylish seaside escapes away from the spotlight. According to InStyle, the 35-year-old shared a glimpse of a relaxing beach day with her 5-year-old son, Sylvester Apollo Bear. The photos showed Emily Ratajkowski wearing a tiny leopard-print bikini while enjoying quality family time by the water.

Emily Ratajkowski’s Eye-Catching Beach Style

According to InStyle, Emily Ratajkowski chose a striking animal-print string bikini for the beach outing. The tiny two-piece featured a bold criss-cross design with extra-long ties that wrapped around her back in a zigzag pattern. The high-waisted bottoms completed the eye-catching summer look.

Emily Ratajkowski kept her accessories simple. She wore sparkling diamond stud earrings and a black baseball cap to shield herself from the sun. As reported by InStyle, the bikini looked very similar to one she wore during a recent boat trip around Mallorca, suggesting animal print has become one of her favorite vacation styles.

One photo showed Emily Ratajkowski sitting with her back to the camera as she relaxed on the sand. The image highlighted the swimsuit’s unique wraparound details.

Emily Ratajkowski Enjoys Time With Son

The beach photos also offered a heartwarming look at Emily Ratajkowski spending time with her son, affectionately known as Sly. According to InStyle, the 5-year-old wore a sky-blue bucket hat and pinstriped swim trunks as he smiled beside his mother.

Emily Ratajkowski and Sly both appeared to be wearing temporary tattoos. His featured a cartoon panda bear, while hers showed a matching rabbit across her shoulder blade.

The outing also appeared to include Emily Ratajkowski’s boyfriend, French film director Romain Gavras. As reported by InStyle, he was seen letting Sly sit on him while relaxing on the beach. The couple have been linked since late 2025 and made their relationship Instagram official earlier this year.

Emily Ratajkowski has often spoken warmly about motherhood. After welcoming her son in 2021, she wrote on Instagram that “being a mama means doing a lot of quiet, hard work.” She added that she was “proud of all you mamas” and praised their “love and dedication.”

The mother-son pair have also shared several public moments together in recent years. According to InStyle, Sly attended Paris Fashion Week with his mom in 2024 for the Loewe show. More recently, the pair made their joint runway debut in Chanel’s Mother’s Day campaign. Emily Ratajkowski later shared a Mother’s Day video of Sly on Instagram, writing, “Never ever too much.”

Balancing Family Life and New Projects

Away from the beach, Emily Ratajkowski is continuing to expand her career. According to Russh, she is developing a new Apple TV+ series with Lena Dunham and author Stephanie Danler. Ratajkowski will co-write, executive produce and star in the project, which explores female identity and modern motherhood.

The new series follows another major career milestone. As reported by the Los Angeles Times and referenced by InStyle, the model recently secured a seven-figure deal for a memoir focusing on relationships and single motherhood.

For now, though, Emily Ratajkowski appears to be making the most of a relaxing European summer. Between her standout beach style and the sweet family moments she shared with Sly, the Mallorca vacation offered fans another glimpse into both her glamorous fashion sense and her life as a devoted mom. Like Hailey Bieber, who continues to inspire fans with her bold fashion choices, Emily remains a major style influence.