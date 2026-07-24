‘Grease’ Star Didi Conn, 75, Rocks Iconic Pink Ladies Jacket in Rare, Emotional Appearance: SEE

“Grease” actress Didi Conn, who played beauty school dropout Frenchie in the 1978 classic, made a rare appearance at the “Grease: The Immersive Movie Musical” show on Thursday, July 23.

The live show, held at Evolution London in Battersea Park, London, England, features a full cast as they perform iconic songs from the original soundtrack. The cast also interacts with the audience, in which Conn was photographed wiping tears from her eyes as she watched the musical’s most iconic scenes unfold over 50 years later.

Footage from the immersive experience shows Conn standing next to bright pink lockers inside a makeshift rendition of Rydell High. A video of Conn, now 75 years old, was also shared on Instagram, showing the movie star as she sat in a remade model of the Frosty Palace diner.

For the event, Conn rocked a vintage-inspired model of her Pink Ladies jacket. Her fashionable neck scarf was also a nod to the Rydell High girl gang, who were known for their signature style.

Didi Conn Makes Surprise Appearance

According to the event’s official website, fans can buy tickets up until its last showing on September 13.

“Blur the lines between screen and reality as you step into Rydell High and watch Grease unfold all around you in this one-of-a-kind summer night experience. This show isn’t just something you watch, it’s something you live and feel,” the website says. “With live music, a summer fairground, and classic American diner-inspired delights, every unforgettable moment and song from Grease unfolds before your eyes.”

With more than five decades having passed since the 70s premiere date, Conn recently recalled details about her “Grease” audition in an interview with Laura Gellee Beauty.

Didi Conn Recalls Her 1978 ‘Grease’ Audition

“My agent said, ‘You’ve got to go lookin’ like the character.’ And all I knew was that her name was Frenchie. I did know that she wanted to be a beautician. And I’m driving home, and what do I see but Frenchie’s beauty parlor. And little Frenchie, she did my hair with at least two cans of spray. I had a big hairdo. And I learned so much about beauty school,” she explained.

Conn added that her serendipitous experience was only the icing on the cake to the real reason she completely won over casting directors.

“And when I went to the audition, I told them the story about Frenchie,” she said. “They told me later, as soon as I opened my mouth, I had the role. I didn’t know that.”

When asked about her “Grease” castmates, Conn shared that she and Olivia Newton-John (Sandy) had an immediate connection after Conn helped calm Newton-John’s nerves during their first scene together.

“Her first scene in the movie was with Frenchie. But I started improvising with her,” Conn shared. “I said, ‘Oh, I’m so happy I have a new neighbor all the way from Australia.’ And Olivia looked at me like, ‘What? Is this in the script?’ And she started to play with me. And when I directed, Randall said, ‘Action,’ we were right in the mode of the character. And afterwards, she gave me the biggest hug and thanked me. And that’s how our friendship began.”