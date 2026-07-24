Who Got Eliminated on ‘Project Runway’ 2026 Tonight? Week 3 Results

A team challenge on “Project Runway” 2026 tonight is definitely going to bring out the drama between these 12 remaining designers. The “Project Runway” Season 22 judges — Heidi Klum, Nina Garcia, Law Roach, and Tyra Banks — left us hanging again last week, so we have some more unfinished business to get through before tonight’s challenge. Then, more designers will be sent home. Who got eliminated on “Project Runway” 2026 tonight? Find out below in our “Project Runway” spoilers.

Who Went Home on ‘Project Runway’?

Things will kick off tonight with the results of the vote from the designers last week, as one designer will be saved and four more designers will be headed home. The fight to be named the winner of “Project Runway” 2026 marches on tonight.

For tonight’s episode, the designers are going to be separated into fashion houses and forced to work together as teams. They will be tasked with creating runway-worthy looks inspired by NFL teams, with Ciara filling in as a guest judge tonight. Watch with us tonight and find out which designers were eliminated tonight on “Project Runway” 2026. Find out below with our “Project Runway” results.

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD: THIS LIVE POST WILL BE UPDATED THROUGHOUT THE EPISODE, SO DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO READ SPOILERS.

July 23 Live Results – Week 3

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Week 3 Begins

The designers are back, and the votes are in from last week. Bi won the vote, which means that Octavius, Yangyang, Bao, and Dani were eliminated. We are down to 12 designers now, and we are moving right into a new challenge!

Disney Bao, Yangyang, Octavius, and Dani

10:15 p.m. – The 12 remaining designers are working in teams of three to build a three-collection look inspired by an NFL team. Double elimination tonight, as the bottom designer from the two bottom teams will be sent home.

10:25 p.m. – The teams are working on their looks. Bi and Bryan are on the same team, but making it work. Christian said their team is the most cohesive. Meanwhile, Bobby and Andriy have been close all season, but now on the same team and are having major drama between them.

10:34 p.m. – Meltdowns all around, as these designers are stressed. However, Team Falcons (Bi, Bryan, and Elizabeth) seem to be working so smoothly together.

10:45 p.m. – We just watched the runway show. The judges seem to be unimpressed with some of these looks. They seem to be confused on some of the looks coming down.