Who Got Eliminated on ‘Project Runway’ 2026 Tonight? Week 2 Results

We have some unfinished business to get to tonight on “Project Runway” 2026, as the “Project Runway” Season 22 judges — Heidi Klum, Nina Garcia, Law Roach, and Tyra Banks — left us hanging about who the final three designers were who were sent home during the premiere. We find that out tonight, then we move on to a new episode and a new challenge for the 16 remaining designers. It will be a second chance at making first impressions, but who got eliminated on “Project Runway” 2026 tonight? Find out below in our “Project Runway” spoilers.

Who Went Home on ‘Project Runway’?

Things will kick off with the final results from last week, as three more designers will be sent home. One will survive the cut and remain in the fight to be named the winner of “Project Runway” 2026.

For tonight’s episode, the designers are given a second chance to make a first impression. They will be tasked with creating a look that reflects their personal design style. Bi is working on a tuxedo-style look, but Christian Siriano seems to question his pintucking abilities. Can Bi prove him wrong? Watch with us and find out which designers were eliminated tonight on “Project Runway” 2026. Find out below with our “Project Runway” results.

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD: THIS LIVE POST WILL BE UPDATED THROUGHOUT THE EPISODE, SO DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO READ SPOILERS.

July 16 Live Results – Week 2

KEEP REFRESHING THE PAGE FOR THE LATEST “PROJECT RUNWAY” LIVE RESULTS UPDATES.

Back To the Premiere

Disney R’Bonney Nola, Robby Crone, Plane Jane

We go back to last week’s episode. The designer safe from the first episode is Jeffrey. That means R’Bonney, Plane Jane, and Robby have been eliminated! We will see how the rest of the episode goes. We will provide updates as the episode airs, so keep refreshing this page for the latest results.