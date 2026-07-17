Buffy the Vampire Slayer Alum Charisma Carpenter’s Red-Hot Bikini Photos Show Her Head-Turning Confidence

Charisma Carpenter, known for playing the ever-so-iconic Cordelia Chase in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel, is turning heads this summer! In fact, she just stunned fans with a set of bikini photos during her idyllic summer getaway.

Along with being a versatile actor, who can work in an array of projects like Hallmark’s See Jane Date to horror movies like Psychosis and House of Bones, she’s a confident superstar. Carpenter, 55, has been an icon since the 1990s, and she’s also all about living life authentically.

See Carpenter’s super-rare red bikini photos (and summer vacay video) below:

Charisma Carpenter Rocking a Sunny Bikni

Getty Charisma Carpenter.

In case you missed it, Carpenter shared the most jaw-dropping set of photos in her compilation video. She shred the video to Instagram with the caption reading, “What a wonderful summer and it’s still early! So grateful for the friends in my life who helped me celebrate all this week the joy of dancing til you’re dripping wet with sweat, live music, clubbing, travel, boating, paddle-boarding, World Cup watching, eating well and embracing tan lines. Thank you! You know who you are! ✨😊✨”

See the photos HERE!

In the compilation video, we see her living her best (and most serene) life. We see tranquil moments at the lake, good food and coffee, her chilling with the ducks, and boating. But we need to talk about another aspect of the video.

Throughout the post, we see Carpenter wowing in a red-hot bikini and orange bandana, looking like the epitome of confidence and sunshine. Both with no-makeup and her iconic smirk, these swimsuit photos show the Expendables star really is the Queen B.

Charisma Carpenter on Playing Cordelia in ‘Buffy’

Getty Charisma Carpenter at a California Premiere of “This Is The End” in 2013

Carpenter played the character Cordelia Chase from 1997 to 2004, starring as the fan-favorite self-centered teen turned benevolent higher being. She starred alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar, Alyson Hannigan, and the late Anthony Stewart Head in Buffy. She later starred alongside David Boreanaz, Alexis Denisof, and Amy Acker in the spinoff Angel.

In real life, Carpenter has always been a pillar of confidence and grace, and it turns out, Cordelia helped her get to that point. In a previous interview with R. Alan Brooks at the Wizard World Des Moines event in 2018, Carpenter talked about how her character, Cordelia, truly helped her become more assertive and confident in real life.

“So I think, there came a point in time where Cordelia and Charisma merged. I played her for so long every day, that writers and executives would be on set, and they’d pick things from me and put it in the script,” the 90s icon said to the outlet. “I agree that it’s gratifying. But I also appreciate how it was the other way around- how (Cordelia) influenced me, which was definitely finding my own voice and saying ‘no.’ Being able to assert boundaries…When I was younger, I wasn’t very good at that.”