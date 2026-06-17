‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Star’s Will Reveals Who Will Get ‘Everything’ & Who He Intends to Leave With ‘Nothing’

“Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star Nicholas Brendon died in March from . He was 54. His handwritten will has now been made public, revealing that he intended to leave all of his assets to his twin brother, Kelton Donovan Schultz.

Nicholas Brendon Writes Handwritten Will Describing His Wishes

Getty Amber Benson, Joss Whedon, Michelle Trachtenberg, and Nicholas Brendon pose for photos when they attend an event in 2001

The note was obtained by TMZ and shared on Tuesday, June 16. It reads, “My Will. Sarah gets nothing. Kel gets everything. He can figure it out.” The Sarah the late actor is referring to is his ex-girlfriend, Sarah Marker.

On Monday, June 15, documents were filed by Schultz, “seeking to administer the probate estate pursuant to the terms of a handwritten will,” TMZ reports. The outlet notes that, in addition to Schultz, “three other people are listed as potential beneficiaries of the estate:” Brendon’s parents, Robert and Kathleen, and Marker.

Robert and Kathleen have declined to “act as administrator” and have instead nominated Schultz for the role, Us Weekly reports. The value of Brendon’s state is unclear at this time.

Remembering Nicholas Brendon & His Acting Career

Brendon’s family released a heartbreaking statement about his death on March 20. “We are heartbroken to share the passing of our brother and son, Nicholas Brendon,” the statement read, Us Weekly reports. “Most people know Nicky for his work as an actor, and for the characters he brought to life over the years.”

They continued, “He was passionate, sensitive, and endlessly driven to create. Those who truly knew him understood that his art was one of the purest reflections of who he was.”

The autopsy determined Brendon’s cause of death as “atherosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease, with acute pneumonia and previous myocardial infarction (heart attack) as contributing factors,” Us Weekly reports.

‘Buffy’ Stars Pay Tribute to Nicholas Brendon

The ’90s star is remembered fondly for his role in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” in which he played Xander Harris for all seven seasons, from 1997 to 2003. When news of his death broke, his former co-stars paid their respects, leaving heartfelt tributes on social media in his honor.

Among them was “Buffy” lead Sarah Michelle Gellar, who shared her message on Instagram. “I saw you Nicky. I know you are at peace, in that big rocking chair in the sky,” she wrote. “They’ll never know how tough it is to be the one who isn’t chosen. To live so near to the spotlight, and never step in it. But I know. I see more than anybody realizes, because nobody’s watching me.”

David Boreanaz, who played Angel on the hit series, also shared a heartfelt tribute. “There are people you work with and then there are people you share time with, Nick was the latter,” Boreanaz wrote. “Some moments stay small on paper, a laugh between takes, a look that says we got this, the quiet understanding of showing up and doing the work together. But those are the things that last. He carried something real, not perfect, not polished, just real.”