Kyra Sedgwick, 60, Rocks String Bikini During Beach Day With Kevin Bacon & Kids

“The Closer” actress Kyra Sedgwick, 60, and her famous family are busy promoting their new comedy horror film, “Family Movie,” which stars her husband, Kevin Bacon, 67, and both of their adult children, Sosie Bacon and Travis Bacon.

While the family recently traveled to Provincetown, Massachusetts, for the Provincetown Film Festival to promote the film, they got a chance to spend some quality time together. The “Footloose” star shared photos on Instagram of the famous family enjoying a fun-filled beach day, where Sedgwick looked stunning in a floral string bikini.

Kyra Sedgwick Looks Stunning as She Enjoys a Sweet Beach Day With Husband Kevin Bacon & Their Two Kids

A photo shared by actor Kevin Bacon has got fans talking about how amazing his wife, Kyra Sedgwick, 60, looks while enjoying a beach day with her family.

In the Instagram snap, Sedgwick wraps her arm around her son, Travis Bacon, 36, wearing a black floral string bikini, sunglasses, and a baseball cap while showing off her toned physique. Next to Travis was the couple’s daughter, Sosie Bacon, 34, who posed beside her famous dad, Kevin, who also looked fit as he showed off his abs.

The “Mystic River” actor, who married Sedgwick in 1988, also sported a New York Knicks baseball cap, showing off his pride for his team after they won the 2026 NBA Championship against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Bacon Family Opens up About Working Together in ‘Family Movie’

Getty Sosie Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick, Kevin Bacon and Travis Bacon attend the World Premiere of A24’s “MAXXXINE” at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 24, 2024.

The family outing comes as they promote their newly released film “Family Movie,” which just so happens to star all four members of the Bacon family. According to IMDb, Sedgwick and Bacon serve as directors on the film.

The movie’s synopsis reads: “A filmmaking family finds themselves in a real-life horror movie when a body turns up on the set of their low-budget slasher, forcing them to cover up the murder to keep filming.”

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Sedgwick shared that she and her husband weren’t really “looking for something to do together,” but it just so happened that their kids would be the perfect fit for the movie. She noted that she was “nervous” to pitch to Sosie and Travis at first.

“We pitched it to the kids, thinking that they probably wouldn’t be into it,” she shared, adding, “I was so nervous. And they actually said yes. I was like, ‘Wait, what? You wanna work with your parents?’ It was pretty monumental.”

However, Sosie was more hesitant to star in a movie with her family, hoping that it wouldn’t lead to tension on set.

“Oh, I had reservations for sure,” Sosie shared. “I think we all were concerned that things would come up, we would get into arguments…little tensions and stuff would arise. In this situation, because we’re on set, tensions are already really high,” she added.

She continued, “It ended up being the opposite. Like, we had no tension. We were so collaborative. And I don’t think any of us expected that going into it, how easy it was, and how nice everybody was to each other.”

The family of four stepped out at the SXSW Film & TV Festival on March 13 for the premiere of their film.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Kevin shared that “it’s been magical” getting to work with his wife and kids. Segdwick then replied, sharing that the experience was “sublime,” and added, “It’s always been easy, but it’s been shockingly wonderful. The whole time we were shooting, we kept going, ‘God, this is just so great. This is so great.’ When we were in prep and as soon as we were all four of us together on site, it was better than I could have imagined.”