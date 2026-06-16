Patrick Dempsey’s Handsome Model Son Rocks Heels & Dresses Like a Pro in New Fashion Campaign

Patrick Dempsey’s son, Sullivan Dempsey, whom he shares with wife Jillian Fink, is the star of a new fashion campaign for vintage brand, Morphew World. For the photo shoot, the 19-year-old model wears several outfits, including mini dresses.

Sullivan Dempsey Poses in Gorgeous Vintage Dresses for Fashion Campaign

The photos were shared on Instagram. In one, Sullivan wears vintage Issey Miyake. The outfit is a black mini dress with stockings. “Sullivan Dempsey (@sullivandempsey_) for Morphew World wearing 1980s Issey Miyake from our archive,” the caption on Instagram reads.

In another outfit, Sullivan wears a vintage Yves Saint Lauren, a shimmering green-and-blue dress, paired with black heels. “Sullivan Dempsey (@sullivandempsey_ ) for Morphew World wearing 1980s YSL from our archives,” the caption on Instagram reads.

Another outfit is a blue kaftan from the brand’s Spring/Summer new arrivals. Sullivan appears to be posing in a park, and his Instagram account was tagged in the image. He is also wearing leopard-print stiletto heels.

Who Is Sullivan Dempsey?

The “Grey’s Anatomy” actor and Fink are parents to three children. Their daughter, Talula, was born on February 20, 2002, and their twins, Darby and Sullivan, were born on February 1, 2007. Despite being twins, Darby and Sullivan are very different people.

In an interview with People, Dempsey described Darby as “reserved and quiet,” adding, “Sullivan is very funny — he has funny expressions in the way he’s taking things in.” In February 2026, Dempsey celebrated his twins’ birthday with a throwback photo on Instagram from when they were children. “Such sweet dream twinnies! Happy birthday to our very creative & charming babies who turn 19 today @darby.g.dempsey @sullivandempsey_ We love you both so much,” he wrote in the caption.

Fans showed their support in the comment section, sending the boys some love. “Wishing your beautiful boys a very happy and blessed birthday,” a fan wrote. “Happy Birthday to your beautiful boys,” another person shared.

A third comment reads, “Wow 19. Yes the years fly by.”

Dempsey gave another rare look into his children’s lives with a sweet Instagram post in 2025, celebrating his sons’ 18th birthdays. “Happy birthday, boys. Love you. I can’t believe you’re 18 !!!,” he wrote at the time.

Patrick Dempsey Embraces Fatherhood

Dempsey celebrated his sons’ graduations from Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences in Santa Monica, California, in May 2025. “Graduation!! So proud of you boys and cannot wait to see where the next chapter of your lives will take you,” he wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

Fans reacted to the post, liking it over 485, 000 times as a show of support.

Dempsey takes his role as a father seriously and places great importance on spending time with his kids. “You need to be around, but they don’t want you around because they’re fighting for their independence, which they should,” he told People in a November 2023 interview. “They need to find out how they interact in the world, they need to learn those boundaries, they need to make mistakes. And you need to be there for them and allow them to learn from that.”